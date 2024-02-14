Narendra Modi UAE visit LIVE: PM to inaugurate UAE's first Hindu temple

Narendra Modi UAE visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Ahlan Modi' event at the Zayed Sports Stadium, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Narendra Modi UAE visit LIVE: On his UAE visit's second day, PM Modi will unveil Abu Dhabi's inaugural Hindu temple on Wednesday. Following this, he will journey to Doha for the second phase of his two-country trip. Speaking at the 'Ahlan Modi' event for the Indian diaspora at Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, the prime minister also mentioned the inauguration of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir in the city....Read More

"In 2015, when I presented to him (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed) the proposal to build a temple in Abu Dhabi on behalf of all of you, he immediately said yes to it...now the time has come to inaugurate this grand (BAPS) temple," Modi said.

During his two-day official visit to the UAE, PM Modi will have a meeting with UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Key highlights of day 1: