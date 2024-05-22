BJP expels Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh for contesting against NDA candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expelled popular Bhojpuri singer-cum-actor and the party’s state executive committee member Pawan Singh for contesting as an independent candidate from Karakat Lok Sabha constituency against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDP)’s official candidate Upendra Kushwaha. Pawan Singh (File)

“The act of Singh has been regarded as against the interest of the party. It tarnished the image of the party. Singh is being expelled for violating party’s discipline,” said a letter issued by BJP state headquarter in-charge Arvind Sharma. The letter said the action was taken as per an order of the state BJP chief.

Singh is giving a tough challenge to both NDA candidate Upendra Kushwaha and CPI-ML candidate Raja Ram Singh along with other candidates from Karakat.

People familiar with the matter said that the decision to expel Singh from the BJP came after back door negotiations to convince him to withdraw from the contest failed. They said that BJP member of Parliament (MP) from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwary, who is also a popular actor and singer in Bhojpuri, was given the task to convince Singh.

Singh, as a precautionary cover, had asked his mother Pratima Singh to file nominations apprehending rejection of his candidature. However, both nominations were found valid during scrutiny. Later, Pratima Singh withdrew her nomination paper.

Some of the NDA leaders of the area, including Union minister Raj Kumar Singh, who is the party candidate from Ara, had demanded action against Singh as the candidature of the latter, who is a Rajput, was affecting Rajput voters.

“Pawan Singh’s decision to remain in fray from Karakat Lok Sabha constituency was impacting the other Lok Sabha seats of Shahabad region. The Lav-kush (Koeri and Kurmi) were not happy with his decision to remain in fray. They were expecting the BJP to take action against Pawan Singh,” said Gyanendra Yadav, associate professor of Sociology, College of Commerce, Patna.

Earlier, BJP had made Pawan Singh its candidate from Asansol constituency of West Bengal. But just after announcement of his candidature from Asansol, a campaign was made against him by TMC supporters alleging that Singh had earlier shown disrespect to women of Bengal. He later decided not to contest from Asansol.