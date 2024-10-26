Selena Gomez apologises for embarrassing 'Diddy' incident at charity event, leaving her ‘mortified’

Hollywood and the music industry have officially reached a phase where mentioning disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs feels like a major faux pas. Recently, pop star Selena Gomez had a little tongue-twisting moment at a charity event in Los Angeles, and it’s safe to say she might be wishing for a do-over. While passionately praising her collaboration with Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, the 32-year-old actress accidentally introduced the executive director as "Diddy" instead. Selena Gomez brings pure glam to the red carpet, dazzling in a deep blue velvet dress with a halter neck and striking black leather bust. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Selena Gomez's ‘Diddy’ slip up

On October 24, Selena Gomez graced the stage at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit at NYA Studios West, dazzling everyone in a stunning black, figure-hugging couture outfit. During her speech, the singer and actress highlighted the mission of her charity, which collaborates with Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services (DHMS) to combat youth suicide. "I am very honored to be working with such incredible change-makers," Gomez shared with the audience, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

However, she had a little slip-up while introducing the executive director of Didi Hirsch, mistakenly referring to them as "Diddy" due to the similar names. "So please join me in welcoming executive director Diddy —," she said, before instantly realising her error. "'Diddy,' sorry," the Only Murders in the Building star star quipped.

Selena Gomez apologises after Diddy drop

The singer quickly realised her slip-up as the crowd burst into laughter, turning the moment into a lighthearted one. "Not Diddy!" joked one audience member filming Gomez's speech. She instantly corrected herself, saying "Didi Hirsch," while flashing an awkward smile and adding, "I really am sorry." She then invited executive Lyn Morris and another DHMS executive to the stage, where they reportedly exchanged hugs and continued the speech, leaving Diddy gaffe behind.

“Diddy is everywhere,” one social media user reacted to the video with laughing emojis. “Oh my god, she looks mortified,” quipped another.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case update

Diddy is currently held in Brooklyn’s notorious jail, known for its high-profile inmates and a grim history of tragic deaths and suicides. He faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and other misconduct, though his lawyer maintains a not-guilty plea. Federal documents allege he hosted disturbing “freak-off” parties where women were coerced into non-consensual acts. Recently, he was hit with six more lawsuits, adding to an already substantial list, with attorney Tony Bubzee, representing many of the plaintiffs, claiming another hundred cases are lined up.

Meanwhile, as Diddy's legal issues escalate, old videos of him hanging out with a teenage Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez’s ex, have started resurfacing. So far Bieber has maintained his silence on the case.