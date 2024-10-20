Kim K to Selena Gomez: Glamorous or risky? Trendspotting at the Academy Museum Gala 2024

The Annual Academy Museum Gala 2024's red carpet witnessed a star-studded spectacular. From glamorous to risky NSFW looks, celebs like Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and the Jenner sisters graced the event with their fashion showcase going all out in shimmer, sequins and bralettes. Here are some celebrity trends to bookmark from the recently concluded event. The Annual Academy Museum Gala red carpet witnessed a star-studded spectacular this year.

Selena Gomez hops on the bralette trend train

Selena Gomez in a blue suede gown with a black bralette.

Take a leaf out of Selena's book where she effortlessly rocks the peekaboo bralette trend. Her ensemble features a fitted blue suede dress with a black bralette underneath. Her hair is elegantly gelled and she is wearing a statement silver bracelet, looking every bit the supermodel.

Kim K's risky lingerie-inspired bodysuit

Kim Kardashian in a lingerie-inspired ensemble.

Kim Kardashian never shies away from dressing bold and risky. She opted for a white corset bustier with a pair of matching short shorts for her red carpet look, embodying an NSFW look. She finished off her ensemble with a long, flowing white jacket that featured ruched sleeves. She styled her hair in waves and went for sparkling metallic accessories and heels.

Kylie and Kendall's sultry cutout details

Kylie and Kendall in dresses with cutout details.

Sister duo, Kylie and Kendall Jenner opted for lingerie-inspired ensembles as seen on sister Kim K, as well. Kylie Jenner went with a daring look in a flesh-coloured, skintight bodysuit and a black skirt featuring a waist cutout detail. Kendall Jenner chose a sleek black halter neck dress with cutout panels at the bodice. Keeping the hair natural, both went for a minimal makeup look and accessories to retain the focus on their attire.

Jaden Smith's starry night-inspired embellished look

Jaden Smith in an embellished black suit.

Inspired by a starry night, Jaden Smith opted for a top-to-bottom sequin studded black suit with satin wide-peak lapels. Underneath, he went for a striking white shirt that featured ruffles on the sleeves and collar, creating a contrasting look. His look was a refreshing take on menswear on the red carpet.

Kaia Gerber's Old Hollywood look inspired by Audrey Hepburn

Kaia Gerber in a sheer gothic black flowy dress.

Kaia Gerber stunned everyone rocking a black shimmer sheer gown with a goth-inspired aesthetic, paying homage to the Old Hollywood. The sleeves feature tassels cascading to the neckline. Kaia went for minimal silver jewellery and styled her hair in a middle-parted half-updo. This look is a nod to Audrey Hepburn's iconic look from the film, My Fair Lady in 1964.

Ella Hunt's mixed fabric texture

Ella Hunt in a metallic bodice and sheer nude skirt.

Ella Hunt's look was an interesting one on the red carpet she played with fabric texture, mixing and matching different themes. She went for a form-fitting strapless dark brown bustier top with eyelet detailing and a semi-sheer flowy nude skirt with sequins. The juxtaposition of a structured top with a flowy skirt also reflects the trend of merging femininity with bold and unexpected elements.