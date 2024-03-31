Starbucks Varanasi attracts a major crowd, people make a queue outside the coffee house. Watch viral video

Starbucks, a coffee chain from the US, is popular worldwide. Recently, the renowned coffee house opened a brand new store in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and its images and videos quickly went viral on various social media platforms. Not only that, but many netizens even doubted if people would pay "high prices" for a coffee in Varanasi. Snapshot of the crowd outside Varanasi. (X/@aaraynsh)

However, now, the doubts seem to have subsided after a video of an overcrowded Starbucks in Varanasi went viral. The video was shared on X by user Aaraynsh. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "People earlier: Starbucks wouldn't succeed in small towns because nobody would buy a ₹300 coffee. Meanwhile, Varanasi:" (Also Read: Starbucks to expand India presence to 1,000 stores by 2028, enter tier-2 & 3 cities

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The video showed a significant number of people waiting in line to enter the coffee house. Alongside others inside the store, people are waiting to place their orders, demonstrating the high demand and excitement surrounding the new Starbucks store.

Watch the video of the overcrowded Starbucks here:

This post was shared on March 29. Since being posted, it has gained close to eight lakh views. The share also has more than 3,500 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Starbucks employees at hundreds of US stores walkout on 'Red Cup' day

Here's how X users reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "It's just an opening ceremony. Maybe that's why people just want to try it, but yeah, it will be successful, all thanks to social media status."

A second added, "This will cool down within a month, and the place will be deserted. The same thing happened in Mumbai/Delhi when Tim Hortons and Pret was opened. The reels were made within a month, and vloggers moved to some other shiny thing."

"Honestly speaking, it's only a new thing in this city. Once the hype goes down, only a handful will come there. Having tasted coffee in all cafes big and small, I can say that hone-made coffee is best," commented a third.

A fourth said, "Pretty cool, but it's brand bubble effect, just like how people flock to McDonald's and KFC. The coffee at Starbucks absolutely sucks. Had a local boutique cafe opened up serving the finest coffee, gaining this much traction for the same price would be difficult.