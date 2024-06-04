Spanish father throws punches at comedian over 'sexualized' baby joke about his son: Watch

In a wild turn of events at a comedy show in Madrid, tensions escalated from chuckles to chaos as a Spanish father took matters into his own hands in response to what he deemed an 'offensive' and 'sexualized' joke about his baby son. In the clip, the father appears to throw punches at comedian Jaime Caravaca after he makes a joke about the man's son. The comedian can be seen trying to dodge the blows, while other people on stage attempt to intervene. Comedian interrupted by father over 'paedophilic comments' about son, chaos unfolds on stage

Spanish dad reacts to comedian's lewd baby joke

During his performance in Madrid on Monday evening, Spanish stand-up comedian Jaime Caravaca was abruptly interrupted by a severe blow to his head from the side. The punchman was identified as Alberto Pugilato, a father of a three-year-old son, who was reportedly furious about a tweet Caravaca had made about his son's photo posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The right-wing singer and activist Pugilato had previously posted a photo of his infant son on X with the words "pride and joy." Caravaca's remarks apparently provoked outrage following this. Pugilato accused Caravaca of making "paedophilic comments" about his son, leaving him trembling in the corner of the stage. He yelled, “Say them to my face, you piece of trash, now!”

Comedian Jaime Caravaca gets punched on stage

“Nothing and no one can prevent the possibility that he is gay and when he grows up he gets tired of sucking black c–k,” the Spanish comedian commented on the photo shared by Pugilato earlier in a now-deleted tweet. The screenshot of the same went viral in moments, with netizens reacting with disgust. It took no time for the singer to fire back, angrily responding, “I assure you that you are going to apologize for what you said about my 3-month-old son, and you will discover that real life is not Twitter.”

What happened next was witnessed by the entire Madrid audience and the internet. The outraged dad jumped onto the stage, screaming and yelling at the comedian. “Do you think my son was going to eat a black man’s d****? At 3 months?” he burst out in anger, as per POST. “What now? Tell me to my face, here and now,” he added. Another individual attempted to step in to calm the chaos, but Pugilato promptly apologised stating, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm just a father who is defending his child. He has made sexualising comments about my three-month-old son.”

Addressing the issue on X, the comedian who was punched for making 'paedo' remarks said that he had been receiving death threats. “What was intended to be a joke was ultimately an unfortunate and inappropriate comment on my part. My apologies to anyone who feels affected,” he said. “Let’s put violence aside and leave a good world for people to grow free.”