Did Kylian Mbappe snub Paris Olympics? Real Madrid move turns out to be deciding factor: Report

On Monday, Kylian Mbappe finally put an end to his transfer rumours to Real Madrid, and made it a reality, by joining the La Liga club in a five-year deal. The announcement brought an end to the courtship between Madrid and the player, and the Frenchman said on social media, "So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support." French forward Kylian Mbappe during training.(AFP)

It is also not a coincidence that Mbappe was left out of France's preliminary list of 25 players for the Paris Olympics. It has already been reported by multiple media publications that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is against the idea of his players going for the Paris Olympics, and prefers them being present for pre-season.

Hoping that Mbappe changes his mind, France Olympic coach Thierry Henry said, "I have to give a fairly realistic list, even if I know that it is virtual. Everything is open for everyone, but we must give a list so that everyone can prepare. But we are not closing the door to anyone."

The former PSG man will now earn reportedly 35 million euros per season, and had already verbally agreed with Madrid in February. Real Madrid are fresh from winning their record-extending 15th Champions League title, on Saturday, and a move for Mbappe will make them believe that they can defend their crown next season.

Mbappe initially joined PSG from Monaco on loan in 2017. The move was made permanent eventually in a 180-million-euro deal, when he was 18-years-old. He scored 256 goals for PSG, leading them to six Ligue 1 titles and also the 2020 Champions League final.

For Mbappe, it was not an easy decision as he was born in Paris. He is also the club's highest goalscorer in history, overtaking the likes of Pedro Miguel Pauleta, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani.