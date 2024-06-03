Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid on free transfer: France captain signs 5-year deal with La Liga giants before UEFA Euro

After years of flirtation with the La Liga giants, Kylian Mbappe finally signed for Real Madrid on Monday. Playing their final summit clash in the lead-up to the Mbappe era at the monumental Santiago Bernabeu, Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid were crowned the champions of Europe for the record 15th time last week. Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid outclassed Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League final at the iconic Wembley Stadium. France's Kylian Mbappe, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2024 group B qualifying game(AP)

Two days after lifting the record-extending 15th Champions League title, Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Mbappe on a free transfer. The former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and France captain has penned a five-year with Los Blancos. "Real Madrid C. F. and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons," the La Liga and Champions League winners said in a statement.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe says yes to Real Madrid: UEFA Champions League winners to unveil ex-PSG star on this date

Mbappe signs off as club's all-time top scorer at PSG

The 25-year-old had confirmed that he will leave PSG on May 10. Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid in July. His contract with PSG expired on June 30. Real Madrid will unveil Mbappe before the French captain joins the Les Bleus squad for the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany. Mbappe ended his seven-year stint with PSG last season. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner won six Ligue 1 titles and four French Cups. Mbappe ended his PSG stint as the club's all-time top scorer. The French forward smashed 256 goals for the Ligue 1 giants.

ALSO READ: Vinicius breaks Messi's Champions League final record; Bellingham joins Ronaldo as Real Madrid claim title No.15

Before the blockbuster Madrid transfer, Mbappe plied his trade with only Ligue 1 sides in his impressive club career. Mbappe announced his arrival in the world of club football by climbing up the ranks at AS Monaco. The French forward joined PSG from Monaco for a reported fee of $214 million in 2017. The former PSG superstar became the second most expensive player in the world after former teammate - Neymar Jr.

Did you know?

Madrid enquired about Mbappe for the first time in December 2012. Living at the French Football Federation's academy, Mbappe was invited to Madrid for a week at the time. At the club's training venue, the youngster met his idols, Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo. It has taken more than a decade for the French captain to join Real Madrid. Los Blancos famously placed a stunning bid of 180 million euros for Mbappe, which was rejected by PSG in 2021.