Kylian Mbappe says yes to Real Madrid: UEFA Champions League winners to unveil ex-PSG star on this date

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly signed a deal to play for Real Madrid after his previous contract with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) ended on June 30. The Real Madrid-bound forward had already made it clear that he would leave PSG at the end of the season. In his final season at Parc des Princes, French forward Mbappe guided PSG to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe-inspired PSG dumped Real Madrid's Clasico rivals Barcelona out of the Champions League in the recently concluded season. Mbappe's next destination in club football, La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid, outclassed PSG-conqueror Borrusia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley on Sunday. In seven seasons at PSG, Mbappe failed to win a Champions League title.

‘Mbappe can be considered new Real Madrid player!’

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are set to announce Mbappe as their next blockbuster signing next week. "Mbappé made his decision in February; he can now be considered new Real player," Romano said on X, formerly known as Twitter. Mbappe will start his new chapter at Real Madrid in July. The former PSG superstar is gearing up for the UEFA Euros 2024 with the France national team.

France captain Mbappe recently teased his Real Madrid move on social media. “It’s a lot of emotions. (For) many years I had the chance and great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world which allowed me to travel here,” Mbappe said in a video statement on X. “It’s hard and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that I will leave the country, France, the league and the Championship. But I think, I needed this, a new challenge after seven years,” Mbappe added.

When the transfer window opens on July 1, Mbappe will move to Madrid for his new stint. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, Mbappe is the all-time leading goal scorer for PSG. The 25-year-old has scored 256 goals since his arrival from AS Monaco in 2017.