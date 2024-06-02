Vinicius breaks Messi's Champions League final record; Bellingham joins Ronaldo as Real Madrid claim title No.15

"That's how they always do it," Borussia Dortmund veteran Mats Hummels summed up Real Madrid's impressive win over the Bundesliga giants in the UEFA Champions League final. Record-time winners Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to seal their 15th European title in the UEFA Champions League final at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Dortmund, who denied Kylian Mbappe-starrer Paris Saint Germain (PSG) a place in the Champions League final, dominated Real Madrid in the first 45 of the summit clash. Vinicius and Jude Bellingham scripted history in the Champions League final(AFP-Reuters)

Dortmund striker Niclas Fuellkrug struck the post while Karim Adeyemi wasted two goal-scoring chances against the European royalty. Responding late in the second half, Real Madrid smashed two goals to register a comfortable win over the Bundesliga giants. Dani Carvajal (74) and Vinicius Junior (83) handed the sucker punches as Real Madrid were crowned champions of the Europe. La Liga giants Real Madrid have recorded title wins in their last nine European Cup finals, and Los Blancos have lifted the Champions League trophy six times in the last 11 seasons.

Legend Paco Gento has company!

Joining legendary footballer Paco Gento on an elite list, Real Madrid icons Carvajal, Kroos, Nacho Fernandez and Luka Modric have become the only players to win the European Cup on six occasions. Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti extended his record in Europe's biggest competition at the club level - the Champions League. The former AC Milan and Chelsea manager is the most successful head coach in the competition's history. Ancelotti has won five European titles as head coach.

Vinicius breaks Messi's record

Since the 2014 edition, Real Madrid have won six Champions League titles. The LaLiga heavyweights have won one more title than Barcelona, Liverpool, Bayern Munchen, Chelsea and Manchester City combined in this era. For the first time, Real Madrid have managed to go on an unbeaten run in the Champions League. Madrid won nine games in their title-winning season. Brazil's Vinicius is the youngest player in history to score goals in two Champions League finals. The 23-year-old also scored against Liverpool in the 2022 final. Interestingly, the Real Madrid superstar has surpassed Lionel Messi's Champions League final record. Messi bagged the record at 23 in 2011.

Bellingham joins Ronaldo and Benzema

Right-back Carvajal (32) has become the oldest Real Madrid defender to score a goal in the Champions League final. Playmaker Jude Bellingham is the third-youngest player to play a Champions League final at 20. Club legends Iker Casillas (19 in 2000) and Raul (20 in 1998) are ahead of Bellingham on the special list. England's Bellingham has also joined Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Gareth Bale (Wales), and Karim Benzema (France) by lifting the Champions League title at home.