 Carvajal, Vinicius's 2nd half strikes seal record 15th Champions League title for Real Madrid - Relive all final goals
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Carvajal, Vinicius's 2nd half strikes seal record 15th Champions League title for Real Madrid - Relive all final goals

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 02, 2024 03:21 AM IST

Carvajal and Vinicius were on target as Real Madrid outclassed Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League final.

Defying a ruthless Borussia Dortmund after a one-sided first half, record-time winners Real Madrid bounced back in the final 45 to seal a famous win over the Bundesliga giants in the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday. Goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior powered Carlo Ancelotti's men to an impressive 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.

Vinicius Junior scores his side's second goal during the Champions League final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley(AP)
Vinicius Junior scores his side's second goal during the Champions League final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley(AP)

Tasked to outclass the mighty Real Madrid in the Wembley final, Dortmund failed to cash in on slew of big goal-scoring opportunities in the first 45 of the blockbuster encounter. Karim Adeyemi made a mess of his one-on-one chance against goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 21st minute of the game. Niclas Füllkrug managed to beat the Real Madrid superstopper, but his poked strike bounced off the right post. Sabitzer and Adeyemi were also denied by Courtois in the opening half.

ALSO READ: Carvajal, Vinicius power Real Madrid to record-extending 15th Champions League title, seal 2-0 win vs Borussia Dortmund

Punishing Dortmund for missing the early chances, Real Madrid opened the scoring with right-back Carvajal, who headed in the first goal of the 2024 final through a Toni Kroos' corner in the 74th minute. A schoolboy error from Dortmund's defence paved the way for Jude Bellingham to set up superstar Vinicius to hand the knockout blow in the 83rd minute of the game. Midfielder Bellingham joined Real Madrid in the 2023-2024 season after a 100 million euros ($108 million) move from Dortmund.

Watch: Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior struck late for Los Blancos

Did you know?

With the 2-0 win over the Bundesliga giants, La Liga holders Real Madrid have secured their record-extending 15th Champions League. Los Blancos have won their last nine European Cup finals. The Spanish giants have also won the celebrated tournament six times in the last 11 seasons. Dortmund's painful loss has arrived 11 years after losing the Champions League final 2-1 to Bayern Munich, also at the same venue in London.

News / Sports / Football / Carvajal, Vinicius's 2nd half strikes seal record 15th Champions League title for Real Madrid - Relive all final goals
