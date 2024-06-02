Carvajal, Vinicius power Real Madrid to record-extending 15th Champions League title, seal 2-0 win vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid sealed a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final, at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. It also turned out to be Madrid's record-extending 15th Champions League title, and was a perfect send-off for Toni Kroos, who will be retiring after Euro 2024. Real Madrid celebrate a goal.

The La Liga side began the match slowly as Dortmund got the chances in the first-half. Karim Adeyemi and Fullkrug could have given Dortmund the lead, but missed their chances.

In the second-half, Madrid increased their intensity and matched Dortmund's tempo. In the 74th minute, Dani Carvajal met Kroos' corner at the near post, powering his header past Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Then in the 83rd minute, Jude Bellingham sent a through ball to Vinicius Junior, who fired his shot into the far corner and made it 2-0.

The win also saw Carlo Ancelotti get a record-extending fifth UCL title, his third with Madrid. Meanwhile, Carvajal, Luka Modric, Kroos and Nacho made it their sixth UCL title, equalling the benchmark set by Madrid legend Paco Gento.

Speaking after the win, Carvajal said, "I don't know what to say, just tremendous happiness. We knew it would be a tough game, and the first half they were very superior but we got out alive. But we knew our moment would come, and it did, and we have the 15th (Champions League title for Real Madrid)."

Meanwhile, Bellingham stated, "I have always dreamed of playing in these games.You go through life and there are so many people who say you cannot do things. I was alright until I've seen my mum and dad's face there. My little brother is there and I'm trying to be a role model for him. I cannot put it into words. The best night of my life."