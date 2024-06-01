Cristiano Ronaldo taunted with 'Messi' chants as Neymar enjoys reaction from Al-Hilal fans after Kings Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced the wrath of the opposition team's fans once again, this time during the Saudi Cup final between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. It was a forgettable night for Ronaldo as his team lost the final and was later taunted by the local fans with the 'Messi-Messi' chants. Cristiano Ronaldo taunted with 'Messi-Messi' chants once again by Al-Hilal fans, Neymar enjoys Al-Hilal's win(X Images)

The Portuguese star finished the season trophyless and broke down after his team's loss in the Saudi final. Meanwhile, the AI Hilal fans taunted Ronaldo with Lionel Messi's name chants during the game, while they also poked the Al Nassr star when the players were going down after collecting their runners-up medal with the ‘Messi-Messi’ chants.

Al Hilal have been the dominant side in the country this season as they triumphed 5-4 in the shoot-out to complete the Saudi treble after also winning the Super Cup and the Saudi Pro League, finishing unbeaten in domestic action.

Neymar Jr, an Al-Hilal star, who missed the season due to an injury, was there to support his teammate from the stands. The Brazilian winger, who is a good friend of Lionel Messi, also recorded the moment on his mobile phone when the fans chanted the Argentine superstar's name.

This season Al Hilal, with star signing Neymar injured since October, put together a record, 34-match winning streak in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo had an incredible season with Al Nassr on individual level as he set the record of most goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season - 35 goals but remained trophyless. His sole silverware so far with the Riyadh club is last year's Arab Club Champions Cup.

Ronaldo's contract, said to net him 400 million euros over two-and-a-half years, runs out at the end of next season. The club CEO CEO Guido Fienga has confirmed that he will stay at the club also next season despite a heartbreaking ending to the campaign.

Earlier, in a tempestuous match that saw three red cards, including one for Al Nassr's ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, Ayman Yahya scored in the 88th minute to cancel out Al Hilal's early strike through Aleksandar Mitrovic. Goalkeeper goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the hero for Al-Hilal in the penalties with a couple of saves which left Ronaldo in tears.