Zinedine Zidane brings out Real Madrid's 15th Champions League trophy; Toni Kroos lifted aloft in farewell game

With Carlo Ancelotti's men rewriting history in the UEFA Champions League final, legendary French footballer Zinedine Zidane made a special appearance at the famous Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Record-time winners Real Madrid outclassed Borussia Dortmund to claim the Champions League title for the 15th time in London. Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior lifted Real Madrid late in the second half, and the two goals sealed a 2-0 win over Dortmund. Club legend Zidane presented Real Madrid their 15th Champions League trophy in London(AP)

Right-back Carvajal slotted home the opener through Toni Kroos' corner in the 74 minutes of the game. Later, Vinicius punished Dortmund by cashing on a Jude Bellingham assist to double Real Madrid's lead in the 83rd minute. With Real Madrid defeating Dortmund in the final, club legend Zidane graced the Wembley to place the Champions League title on the podium. Zidane's small cameo at the Champions League final ceremony became an instant on social media.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: Carvajal, Vinicius's 2nd half strikes seal record 15th Champions League title for Real Madrid - Relive all goals

Kroos bids farewell

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was named in Real Madrid's starting line-up for the first time in the Champions League this season. The hero of the 2023 final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, Courtois kept a clean sheet in Madrid's impressive win over the Bundesliga giants. Eduardo Camavinga replaced injured Aurelien Tchouameni while midfield maestro Kroos played his farewell game for the Los Blancos. Kroos was lifted aloft by Real Madrid after his retirement game at Wembley.

ALSO READ: Carvajal, Vinicius power Real Madrid to record-extending 15th Champions League title, seal 2-0 win vs Borussia Dortmund

Did you know?

Kroos already revealed that he would bid farewell to the beautiful game after the Champions League final and UEFA Euro 2024. Kroos has signed off from club football after winning Champions League titles with Real Madrid in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2024. The FIFA World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, Madrid legend Kroos also had an impressive stint with Bayern Munich. Kroos won one Champions League and three German league titles with the Bavarian giants. Kroos was picked in Germany's preliminary squad for the UEFA Euro 2024.