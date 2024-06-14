Prince Harry reveals he ‘wanted to go home’, but Prince Williams' three-word response left him stunned

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been facing criticism since they stepped down from their Royal roles and moved to the United States to start a new life. Following an extraordinary fallout with his family, especially King Charles and estranged brother Prince William, the Duke of Sussex described what transpired after he extended an olive branch to The Prince of Wales. Harry remembered how he felt after talking to his brother and leaving his homeland and the mother country, for which " I’d fought and been ready to die."(AP)

According to Harry, Prince William showed no sympathy or emotions and rather told him three words that he wasn't hoping for.

"You left, Harold," William told him, as per Harry's memoir Spare.

Harry, who was stunned with his brother's response, replied, "Yeah - and you know why." To this, William said, "I don't".

Also Read: Prince Harry invited royal family members to Invictus Games celebration but ‘received no response’: report

Prince Harry expresses pain of leaving mother country

According to GB News, Harry expressed the pain in an excerpt from his book, stressing: “My beloved brother, my arch nemesis, how had that happened? I felt massively tired. I wanted to go home, and I realized what a complicated concept home had become.”

Prince Harry even said, “Willy, this was supposed to be our home. We were going to live here the rest of our lives.”

Following the shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to mend their differences with William.

Harry remembered how he felt after talking to his brother and leaving his homeland and the mother country, for which " I’d fought and been ready to die."

"I leaned back. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. It was one thing to disagree about who was at fault or how things might have been different."

" To claim no knowledge of why my wife and I took the drastic step of picking up our child and just running like hell, leaving behind everything—house, friends, furniture? Really?"

What about King Charles?

Harry claims that in terms of his father King Charles' sympathies, he was in no better place. Harry stated, recalling the scene from his book: "I turned to Pa. He was gazing at me with an expression that said: 'Neither do I.'"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been vocal about their experiences and have made a number of bombshell statements since leaving their senior Royal positions in 2020.

The couple's 2022 Netflix documentary series, Harry's 2023 memoir, and their shocking 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey are just a few examples of their public stunts that appear to be widening the gap within the royal family.