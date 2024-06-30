Ex-doctor for Obama, Trump claims Biden ‘likely suffers from Cognitive disease,’ must resign for national security

A former White House physician who served under both Presidents Obama and Trump has recently made a startling claim regarding President Joe Biden's health. Dr. Ronny Jackson, who was the official doctor for both administrations and is now a Republican, has asserted that President Biden is "likely suffering from a cognitive disease.” Not only this but he also urged the POTUS should resign immediately due to the potential national security implications. This comes after an ‘embarrassing’ debate night for the democratic party on Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden poses for a recording as he greets supporters on arrival at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., after participating in a presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 28, 2024. (REUTERS)

Former presidential physician alleges Biden ‘likely has Cognitive Disease’

“This is a national security issue,” Jackson told the Post on Saturday. “As an American, I think he needs to step down and he needs to be immediately removed from office,” the Texas rep continued. As the oldest president in U.S. history, Joe Biden has faced repeated scrutiny regarding his mental health and ability to fight his opponent Donald Trump due to numerous public blunders. The 81-year-old Commander-in-Chief, known for his gaffes, has been heavily criticised, with opponents doubting his fitness as he seeks a second term.

Earlier, during a speech attacking Biden, the presumptive Republican nominee referenced Texas GOP Congressman Ronny Jackson, though he mistakenly mixed up his name, creating a slightly awkward moment as he questioned Biden’s cognitive health. He stated that the doctor who served him during his term “said I was the healthiest president, he feels, in history, so I liked him very much indeed immediately.”

Who is doctor Ronny Jackson?

Jackson, an ex Navy rear admiral, served as Obama’s personal physician between 2013 and 2016. And then for Donald Trump between 2016 and 2018. The former White House physician believes that Biden's confused and shaky performance during the debate shows signs of severe aging. He proposed that if Biden refuses to step down from his campaign, his cabinet members might think about using the 25th Amendment. The act which permits the president to be removed if he is considered "unable to perform the duties and powers of his office," allowing the vice president to assume the presidency, as per POST.

Even on Thursday, Trump attacked his opponent, saying, "I took two cognitive tests. I aced them, both of them, as you know. We made them public. [Biden] took none. I’d like to see him take one." He made this remark as Biden continued to stumble and fumble, with a raspy voice and episodes where he appeared temporarily lost in thought.