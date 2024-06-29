What did Trump tell the mother of murdered Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, in a pre-debate 10-minute phone call

Former President Donald Trump said he had a phone call with the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl allegedly tortured and murdered by two illegal migrants. Jocelyn, who was walking to a convenience store in Houston suddenly disappeared. On June 17, police found her dead in a creek, and two men from Venezuela are now facing charges of capital murder in her death. The call, made just minutes before Trump's scheduled debate appearance, left Jocelyn's mother in shock, who later shared the details. Alexis Nungaray approaches the casket of her 12-year-old daughter Jocelyn Nungaray during her graveside service on Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Annie Mulligan)

“I just spoke to the mother and they just had the funeral for this girl, 12 years old, this is horrible what’s taken place,” Trump remarked earlier. On Thursday night the former US president and Joe Biden locked horns in a heated presidential debate hosted by CNN in Atlanta. The same day Jocelyn was laid to rest as her family remembered her as a “loyal, compassionate and caring” child who was her mother’s best friend.

According to the Post, a close friend of Jocelyn Nungaray's mother, who was with the grieving family, stated that she witnessed Alexis Nungaray receiving a call from Donald Trump. During the conversation, Trump expressed that there was no one else he would have rather spoken to before the debate than her. He offered his condolences and assured her that he would contact her again in the future.

What Trump said to Jocelyn Nungaray’s mother pre-debate

As per Alexis Nungaray’s best friend, Victoria Galvan, Trump was like, “I’m actually about to come on for a debate.” Glavan added, “He wanted to … say that he was praying for Alexis and that he’s been thinking about her and he wanted to reach out. He said that he was going to reach out in a couple of days to her … I mean, she was really … we were all shocked.”

Jocelyn Nungaray is said to have been killed by two unauthorised immigrants who are accused of subjecting her to severe torture for close to two hours before leaving her body, which was only partially dressed. Video evidence shows the accused at a diner where they were seen with Jocelyn prior to the trio moving on to a convenience store and then walking towards a bridge. The legal authorities allege that the individuals responsible for Jocelyn's death buried her body in the swamp.

Trump, who has consistently spoken out against Biden's immigration strategies, accused Biden of permitting millions of illegal immigrants to enter the nation. “He decided to open up our border, opening up our country to people who are from prisons, people that are from mental institutions,” the former POTUS claimed. To address this, Biden highlighted the measures his government has implemented to reduce unauthorized border crossings.

“We worked hard to get a bipartisan agreement that not only [would have] changed all of that. …I’ve changed it in the way that now you’re in a situation where there are 40% fewer people coming across the border illegally,” he stated.