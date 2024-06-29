Melania Trump has a deal with Donald involving Barron, leading her to scale back first lady role if he wins

Melania Trump was highly active during Donald Trump's first term as President of the United States. However, she has notably been absent from public view as Trump eyes a second term in the White House. Her prolonged absence from election campaigns has sparked speculation about the state of their marriage. Yet, a recent report suggests she has a pact with Trump: if he wins the presidential election, she won't resume a full-time role as First Lady, citing their son Barron as the primary reason. (FILES) Former US President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump attend the funeral of former first lady Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs, at Bethesda by the Sea Church, in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 18, 2023. The US Republican Party has named Donald Trump's 18 year-old son Barron as a Florida delegate to its national convention, propelling another member of the family into the spotlight. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)(AFP)

Melania Trump’s deal with Donald ahead of US elections

Melania, the former First Lady, has kept a low profile recently. Even during last night's high-profile debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, where Jill Biden accompanied the POTUS, Melania was conspicuously absent. Now, an insider claims, "Melania has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency, she will not have to fulfil first lady duties 24/7."

Also read: Obama accepts it was a bad debate night, still stands by Biden who acknowledges, ‘I’m not a young man…’

The claims surfaced shortly after multiple reports speculated that the couple's only son, Barron, would attend New York University in the fall. Recently, Trump's youngest child graduated from high school, with both parents in attendance. The graduation occurred amidst Trump's scandalous hush money trial, where he was later found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsified business records.

Melania Trump to focus on Barron after he leaves for university

Earlier, it was reported that Barron Trump is exploring his university options. Later, Trump claimed that his youngest was accepted to every university he applied to and is currently making his choices. Now, insiders claim he might attend NYU. Speaking to Page Six the source claimed, “Melania is a hands-on mother, and is already planning to spend part of every month — and potentially every week — in NYC,” if Barron attends the university.

Also read: George Clooney and Amal stroll hand in hand after five-star dinner amid Emma Roberts' 'nepo baby' attack

Barron, known for his stoic appearance like his mother and his towering height has never lived on his own before. Sources claim he would need extra support adjusting to college life if his father becomes president. Given that her son would face the challenges of being a freshman and the son of a potential US president, Melania is not comfortable with him living alone.

“Barron has never been completely on his own before — and with the added stress of him being both a freshman in college and potentially the son of a president in a predominantly Democratic city, [Melania] wants to be close…,” the insider told the entertainment magazine. “The added attention he’ll get if his father is president worries Melania who is also concerned about the reaction at his school over Barron’s ever-present Secret Service.” They added.

Barron Trump to reportedly attend NYC

This isn't the first time Melania has been reported as overprotective of her child. Previously, when Barron was set to serve as a Republican delegate from Florida to the Republican National Convention, Melania reportedly opposed the idea and advised her son to withdraw. Meanwhile, Barron's siblings from Trump's first wife and their spouses are already serving as delegates.

On whether Barron will attend NYC the source claimed, “She(Melania) feels safe in NYC and in Trump Tower herself, and it’s Barron’s home, and that’s why she wants him to go to school in NYC.” the Trumpworld insider says that Donald believes in her choice and thinks that’s appropriate. “Donald trusts Melania to bring up their son the same way he trusted Ivana to bring up their children… Donald feels it worked for Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr.”