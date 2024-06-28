Biden throws Barron and Melania into the ring with Trump in brutal attack, but it backfired

In a dramatic showdown during the 2024 presidential debate, Joe Biden didn’t hold back as he put Barron and Melania Trump in the spotlight, directly challenging Donald Trump on personal and political fronts. The CNN headquarters in Atlanta buzzed with tension as the two sparred over issues ranging from family matters to mental fitness, even debuting into an unusual debate about golf. Biden challenges Trump on personal and political issues during intense 2024 presidential debate at CNN headquarters, sparking fiery exchange over court losses and scandalous allegations.

Well, that was not it Biden delivered a sharp jab at the former POTUS regarding recent court losses, addressing allegations without hesitation. "How many felonies for molesting a woman in public?" he asked as he prepared to bring the absent former First Lady into the discussion without mincing words.

Joe Biden drags Barron and Melania in debate

We got a fiery first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump ahead of US presidential elections and wow, that was quite a spectacle. As Biden stumbled and fumbled, occasionally looking lost and sparking concerns about his appearance, not everything was a total disaster for him. The POTUS had to really get his hands dirty.

Referring to Trump’s recent Hush Money verdict where he was pronounced guilty Biden attacked, “For doing a whole range of things, of having sex with a porn star while your wife was pregnant. I mean, what are you talking about? You have the morals of an alley cat.”

Former President Trump was found liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll and then a historic business fraud conviction. How he did do that? Quietly paying off Stormy Daniels to hush up their affair during the 2016 election. Biden, of course, couldn't resist using these sensational tales to poke holes in Trump's sterling ethics during the debate.

But did it backfire on Biden?

In a discussion, Donald Trump claimed he was not involved with Stormy Daniels. Yet, in a legal setting, Stormy Daniels provided a different account. She revealed they engaged in an affair following Melania Trump's birth of Barron, not during her pregnancy. While Biden was largely accurate, he made a minor mistake and well it surely backfired.

Meanwhile, Melania, who was often visible during Trump's first term, has now largely vanished during his second term. She makes only rare appearances at charity events or when leaving Trump Tower, much like their son Barron. Melania's absence from campaign events and legal proceedings suggests possible strain in their marriage. The discussion's focus on Donald's relationship with a porn actress likely caused discomfort, particularly since he was the first president to openly address such a relationship.