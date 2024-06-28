‘That’s not Biden’: POTUS’ weird face during Trump debate sparks plastic surgery rumours; ‘his skin is stuck’

The presidential race is heating up, and so are concerns surrounding the leading candidates' health. In a recent CNN debate with former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden's facial movements ignited a flurry of speculation and rumours regarding possible plastic surgery. Social media quickly lit up with comments and concerns, with many noting that his skin appeared to be "acting weird," leading to discussions about the president's health and appearance. This adds to the already buzzing topic about Biden’s cognitive health and his publicly embarrassing moments at major political gatherings and speeches. 8 crucial points expected to be addressed at the Biden Vs Trump presidential debate (AP Photo)(AP)

Joe Biden sparks plastic surgery rumours

“Biden’s face is doing something weird. His forehead wrinkles are moving around and getting stuck. When he scratched his nose his skin appeared to move alongside the right area of his nose and get stuck in place. Odd,” an X user commented on a clip featuring Biden and Trump engaged in a ‘war of ugly words’ throwing personal jabs and shade at each other.

"That is not ------- Biden. I don't care who you are. His face is melting. No way, dude," another user wrote, backed by a third who seemed to be totally convinced that “Biden's face is not moving at all.”

The President of the United States has faced intense scrutiny over his cognitive health and repeated public gaffes since announcing his run for a second term. Currently, at 86 years old, he is the oldest president in U.S. history. Lately, there have been worries about his looks, sparking speculation about potential cosmetic treatments. Numerous people have observed his more defined appearance and even top surgeons have weighed in on the debate.

What surgeons think about Joe Biden’s plastic surgery rumours?

Speaking to InTouch, a Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon said, "I would estimate that over the years Joe Biden has spent up to $100,000 on plastic surgery!" Dr Motykie believes the president has undergone cosmetic procedures, such as a brow lift and a facelift.

This isn't the first time rumours of cosmetic procedures on his face have made headlines. In July 2023, Representative Greg Murphy of North Carolina claimed that Joe Biden had undergone "so much plastic surgery" and "so much filler" that it might have impacted his health. At the time Murphy told Fox News, “Let's look at Joe. He's had so much plastic surgery, so much botox, so much filler. That's on the outside. I deal in a surgical field that has a lot of older patients and so I have seen patients through the year decline mentally—it's just a fact, it's what happens.”

Today's debate centred on both presidential candidates arguing over who is more fit and capable of governing effectively. The discussion turned personal, with references to Trump’s wife Melania and his young son Barron, as well as harsh criticisms related to the hush money trial. In response, Trump deflected questions about his age and health by boasting about his golf swing and claimed Biden would lead the world into World War III.