Obama accepts it was a bad debate night, still stands by Biden who acknowledges, ‘I’m not a young man…’

Former President Obama responded to the recent presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, held at CNN headquarters ahead of the 2024 US elections. The debate, marked by President Biden's gaffes and stumbles, raised doubts about his ability to face Trump. Despite this, Obama publicly backed the POTUS, who vowed to beat Trump following the debate's rough performance on Thursday.

Barack Obama reacts to Trump vs Biden debate

"Bad debate nights happen," Obama posted on X, seemingly addressing frenzy about replacing Biden as a Democratic presidential candidate after his 'embarrassing' national television debate against former President Donald Trump. "Trust me, I know," Obama added on Friday in a social media statement.

“But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight,” he continued.

Calling out Donald Trump and his lies, the former POTUS remarked, “and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

Back in 2012, Obama too found himself in a tough spot after a debate loss to opponent Mitt Romney. Politicians from both sides agreed Romney won the October 3 debate, pointing to Obama's apparent lack of excitement. However, Obama bounced back and secured a second term in November.

Joe Biden acknowledges ‘weak performance’

Following the CNN debate in Atlanta, which ignited a flurry of memes and negative feedback directed at Joe Biden, Democrats initially rallied to defend his performance. However, the mood soured as many within the party began decrying Biden's performance, worried it might harm their prospects of winning the White House in November.

Later, hours after the debate, Biden re-emerged, this time confidently addressing a rally in North Carolina and making his intention clear that he likely won’t back down until he defeats Trump in the presidential race. The President acknowledged his age and weak performance while delivering a much more animated speech. "I know I’m not a young man. I don’t walk as easily as I used to,” he said, addressing his CNN debate.

“I don’t talk as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. And I know what millions of Americans know,” he added, exuding confidence and asserting his ability to govern for a second term as well.

“When you get knocked down, you get back up.” Biden's yesterday performance marked by a raspy voice, unusual golf talks, regular expressions of astonishment with his mouth wide open, and a major episode where he momentarily misplaced his words and suddenly ceased to speak, showed the possible risks of choosing the oldest president ever for another term. However, when asked about Biden potentially withdrawing from the competition, his representative from the campaign Seth Schuster gave a straightforward answer: “No.”

As per CNN, “There’s no basis for that, There’s nothing that voters have indicated that they agree with that.”