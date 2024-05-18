After President Biden's ‘xenophobic’ remark, US makes U-turn, calls India ‘vibrant democracy’

Just two weeks after US President Joe Biden referred to India as ‘xenophobic,’ White House national security communications advisor, John Kirby, has described India as a ‘vibrant democracy.’ Responding to a question on the country's ongoing general elections, Kirby said that “there are not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India.” White House national security communications advisor John Kirby(AP)

“Not too many more vibrant democracies in the world than India. And we applaud the Indian people for exercising, you know, their ability to vote, and to have a voice in their future government. And we wish them well throughout the process, of course,” Kirby told reporters at a press conference.

John Kirby added that the India-US relationship has strengthened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last three years. “Our relationship with India is extremely close and getting closer,” he said.

“You saw it on a State Visit (last June). We launched all kinds of new initiatives, working on critical emerging technologies together, and bolstering and expanding the relevance of the Indo-Pacific quad, of course, which India is a part of. And then, just the people-to-people exchanges, and the military that we share with India… It's a very vibrant, very active partnership… We are grateful for Prime Minister Modi's leadership,” said the senior White House official.

When asked if President Joe Biden believes that India and Japan are xenophobic countries, Kirby replied in the negative. He said the president was making a broader point.

“I mean, the president was making a broader point here about the vibrancy of our own democracy, here in the United States, and how inclusive and participatory it is,” he said.

In a statement made earlier this month, US President Joe Biden said, “You know, one of the reasons our economy is growing is because… we welcome immigrants…"

“Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic, they don’t want immigrants,” he added.

Meanwhile, national security communications advisor John Kirby said, “The broader point that the president was making — and I think people all around the world recognize this — is that the United States is a nation of immigrants, and it’s in our DNA… We’re better for it, we’re stronger for it. We’re not going to walk away from it.”

With inputs from PTI