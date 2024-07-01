Joe Biden's top donor demands THESE two ‘grifters’ to be ‘banished from Biden's world’ over debate disaster

While Joe Biden has been facing strong criticism to withdraw from the presidential race, his top donor has targeted two of POTUS' close allies following Thursday's debate disaster. Joe Biden discussed his rerun with his family members at Camp David over the weekend. (Bloomberg)

John Morgan has insisted that Anita Dunn, who works as the senior adviser in the White House, and her spouse, Bob Bauer, the attorney for Biden, have "grifted long enough".

Expressing his worries following the debate, the owner of the law firm Morgan and Morgan took to X and wrote: “Anita Dunn and her husband need to be banished from Biden world. These two grifters have grifted long enough. She negotiated the format which was tailor made for Trump… made him seem sane…”

Slamming Bob Bauer, Morgan stated that Biden prepared for debate with him for a week, stressing that despite all the practice debate's opening and closing “was sh**”.

“And her husband practiced with him for 7 days… no wonder he was [hoarse], fatigued, exhausted… and filled with too many facts. Yet the opening and closing was sh**.”

He further expressed his continuous support for Biden, asserting that “character and wisdom” matters. “I’m Irish… we all have bad nights. I’ve had more than one. This Irishman is sticking with the man we know, love and trust. Character matters. The most consequential president since FDR… who was confined to a wheelchair chair all 4 terms. Wisdom matters.”

John Morgan targets Ron Klain

Meanwhile, Morgan held Anita Dunn, Bob Bauer, Ron Klain, and Biden's former White House chief of staff accountable for the debacle in the debate. According to reports, Klain was also involved in the CNN presidential debate preparations that took place in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday.

"It would be like if you took a prizefighter who was going to have a title fight and put him in a sauna for 15 hours then said, 'Go fight,'" he remarked, describing Biden's predicament.

81-year-old POTUS' debate performance against Trump prompted several Democrats to seek Biden's exit as the party's presidential nominee.

Biden discusses his rerun with family

Biden discussed his rerun with his family members at Camp David over the weekend. His family encouraged him to continue fighting and staying in the race, according to The New York Times.

Citing an unnamed source, The NY Times stated neither Biden nor First Lady Jill made any personal barbs at Klain, Dunn, or Bauer during the family meet at Camp David.

On the other hand, Klain told the Times that Biden will withdraw from the race as he enjoys immense grassroot donor support. In addition, Dunn stated on Sunday on MSNBC that only Biden has the potential to defeat Trump.