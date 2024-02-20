GoFundMe will not halt $355m fundraiser for Donald Trump amid boycott calls

GoFundMe has announced its decision to keep the $355 million campaign for Donald Trump intact. The controversial fundraiser was set up shortly after Judge Arthur Engoron's verdict in the New York fraud trial, which ordered the ex-POTUS to pay a hefty penalty. So far, the campaign has raised $658,597 out of the goal amount, igniting boycott calls for GoFundMe on social media. Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign event in Waterford Township, Michigan, U.S., February 17, 2024 (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)(REUTERS)

Fundraiser for Donald Trump will not be taken down, GoFundMe says

Amid the severe backlash on social media, Jalen Drummond, GoFundMe's director of public affairs, told Newsweek, “This fundraiser is currently within our terms of service.” Just minutes after Friday's verdict, the Stand With Trump campaign was set up by Elena Cardone, the wife of Grant Cardone.

As the organiser of the campaign, Elena describes herself as “an ardent supporter of American values and an advocate for justice.” “I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York,” she added.

Netizens call to ‘boycott GoFundMe’

The campaign left netizens furious, drawing boycott calls on social media. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “Even though this illegal Go Fund Me account should be taken down by said company, and all monies refunded, I just NOW went into it and it’s still up and drifting. @gofundme is obviously allowing their basic rules of engagement to be broken. The @DNC might as well start an account. No one is at the helm.”

Another furious user wrote on the platform, “I will never donate my money to a CRIMINAL who is a Billionaire and who has children that are billionaires like Ivanka! They all live in Mansions and travel by private planes!”

One more said, “Of the $616K raised on Trumps GoFundMe, almost all donations over $1K are 'anonymous'. I wonder what % raised will be from Saudis & Russian Oligarchs? Perfect money laundering & influence peddling scheme. 'Hmmm, don't see you on my contribution list' #BoycottGoFundMe.”