TruckersForTrump trend gets bigger, will protesters make boycott national and go beyond NYC?

People on social media are claiming that while truckers’ boycott of shipments to New York City is growing rapidly, there are talks about taking the boycott national. However, there has been no official confirmation about it. #Truckers4Trump is trending on X with scores of people coming out in support of the movement. Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign event in Waterford Township, Michigan, U.S., February 17, 2024 (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)(REUTERS)

It all started when truckers who support Donald Trumpbegan to refuse to drive to New York City after a New York judge ordered the former president to pay nearly $355 million in penalties in a civil fraud case. Chicago Ray, a conservative social media influencer and trucker, posted a video where he claimed that some of his colleagues had decided to stop making deliveries to New York City as a protest against the Manhattan Supreme Court ruling.

What did Chicago Ray say?

“I’ve been on the radio talking to drivers for about the past hour and I’ve talked to about ten drivers … and they’re going to start refusing loads to New York City starting on Monday,” Ray said in the video from inside his truck.

He added that some people who work with him have already told their bosses they would not go to New York City. “I don’t know how far across the country this is or how many truckers are going to start denying loads going to New York City, but I’ll tell you what — you f–k around and find out,” Ray said, adding that their bosses “ain’t gonna care if we deny the loads — we’ll just go somewhere else.”

“Do you know how f—king hard it is to get into New York City with one of these motherf—ckers?” he said, referring to his truck. “Man, f—k that. “ Ray went on to suggest that 95% of truckers support Trump.

Chicago Ray takes back call to action

However, shortly after calling for the boycott, Ray took backhis call to action."I took that video down from Friday bc it went viral and my Grandson seen it on Tik Tok… I stand with Trump 100% Truckers for Trump," he wrote on X.

“Drivers can make their own decisions based on their families and their careers... I worked for a place for 18 years and I quit em in one day and had this job b4 I got to my car.... i ain't the leader of any movement... I'm my own man period....,” he added.