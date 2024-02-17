Trump supporters set up $355m GoFundMe campaign for ‘unjust judgement’

Donald Trump was ordered to pay the state $354,868,768 in fines plus interest on Friday. Just hours after Justice Arthur Engoron's verdict, Trump supporters started a $355 million GoFundMe campaign to fund the “unjust judgement.” The fundraiser “Stand With Trump” has received $34,797 in donations so far. Following Engoron's decision, the former US president lashed out in court, calling New York Attorney General Letitia James “totally corrupt.” Donald Trump's supporters have set up a fundraiser of $355m following Judge Engoron's verdict(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump's NY fraud trial verdict sparks $355m GoFundMe campaign

The fundraiser was set up by Elena Cardone, the wife of real estate investor and influencer Grant Cardone. In the description for the fundraiser, Elena describes herself as “an ardent supporter of American values and an advocate for justice.” “I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York,” she adds.

Elena's fundraiser lauds the Trump presidency as she notes, “Throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump has fought tirelessly for this country, risking everything to preserve the freedoms and principles that define us as a nation.” Despite the controversy surrounding the hefty fundraiser, the campaign has seen an influx of donations just hours after being set up. At the time of writing, 921 donations have been received for Trump's campaign.

MAGA activist warns supporters against GoFundMe campaign

Despite being a staunch supporter of Trump, far-right activist Laura Loomer warned fellow supporters against donating to the GoFundMe campaign. In an X, formerly Twitter post, Laura wrote, “Go Fund Me is anti Trump and liberal. You should have used @GiveSendGo @GrantCardone. Go Fund Me is notorious for banning conservative campaigns. I have been banned from GoFundMe since 2018.”

Her message was in response to Grant's announcement about his wife's fundraiser for Trump on the platform. “Give something & DEMONSTRATE that the people of America are standing together against unjust rulings like this where a bias judges & corrupt legal system is out of control,” Grant wrote on the platform.

“Any amount is welcomed & 100% of funds will be forwarded to Trump Org for his defense of this ridiculous judgement. Keep in mind the banks he borrowed from were paid back & even defended his claims. If this ruling stands everything you own is at risk,” he added.