BTS' Jungkook takes over NYC's Grand Central Station in Calvin Klein Spring 2024 campaign

Famous K-pop idol Jungkook recently stole the show with a sultry new campaign for Calvin Klein. In the black and white promo for the fashion brand's Spring 2024 campaign, the Seven hitmaker can be seen strolling around New York City's Grand Central Station. The video, shot by Mert Alas, was released on Calvin Klein's official YouTube channel on Friday, February 16.

Jungkook steals the spotlight in new Calvin Klein Ad

In the 42-second clip, the BTS singer can be seen vibing to music as he makes his way through the world's largest train station. In the sultry campaign, the 3D singer bares his upper body as he dons an unbuttoned oversized shirt. His look is accented by several lip and ear piercings and a chain around his neck. As a classic song plays in the background, Jungkook dances to the rhythm.

The video description for the campaign shared on YouTube reads, “Jung Kook takes over in Calvin Klein. A global landmark. Documented at Grand Central Station, NYC. Directed by Mert Alas. Discover the campaign collection, rooted in the season’s most iconic denim.”

In a press release for the campaign, Calvin Klein said, “The campaign amplifies Jungkook’s status as a global popstar, showcasing his natural confidence as he takes over the iconic Grand Central Station in new Calvin Klein Jeans styles,” per Today. The statement adds that the Spring 2024 collection “infuses wardrobe essentials with the brand’s youthful energy,” which Jungkook exudes effortlessly.

Fans in awe of Jungkook's photoshoot with Calvin Klein

Shortly after the campaign video was unveiled, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Wow!! Beautiful! Congratulations to all of you. The photos and MV are perfect and beautiful. Congratulations once again to everyone.” Another fan said, “ABSOLUTELY INSANE PHOTOSHOOT.”