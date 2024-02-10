Usher reveals why he wanted to feature on BTS star Jungkook's Standing Next to You

Usher, who is gearing up for his Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, recently opened up on featuring on Jungkook's track. During the promo rounds of his latest album, Coming Home, Usher explained why he wanted to do a remix version of Standing Next to You. In an interview with iHeartRadio, the 45-year-old singer noted that the dance choreography for the song made him feel like young Michael Jackson. Usher featured on BTS star Jungkook's Standing Next to You remix

Standing Next to You Remix ft. Usher

The BTS star first announced the remix version of the song from his first solo debut album GOLDEN last year in November. During his interview on February 9, which is also the release date of Coming Home, Usher revealed how he wants to do more of K-pop after featuring on Jungkook's track.

“Standing Next to You was obviously a smash when Jungkook put it out. I just wanted to participate in the magic,” the Yeah hitmaker shared. “I’m now recognizing I have K-Pop fans. So, I guess I gotta do more in that area, yeah?” he continued. “I love this song because it made me feel like early Michael. Something about it made me think about those days, made me think about Rock With You,” Usher added.

When Jungkook first announced the remix versions of his songs, 3D and Standing Next to You, in October 2023, BTS fans expressed their desire for an Usher feature. Just a month later, the Seven hitmaker's label, BIGHIT Entertainment, unveiled Standing Next to You featuring Usher.

The management company said in a statement that the I Don't Mind singer's “velvety to the energetic vibe of the original version, showcasing the synergy between the two artists in full force.”

Fans want usher to perform Standing Next to You at Super Bowl

Ahead of the Super Bowl halftime show, BTS and Usher fans alike have expressed their desire for the My Boo singer to perform Jungkook's Standing Next to You remix. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I'm praying but it's very very very hard! It's only 15mins and he has a lot of old famous songs to perform. It would be a dream to see a little bit of JK there though The exposition would be HUGE!”

One more said, “This is really a great chance to expose JK and his music to reach more audience guys, Dear Jjks please can we make a good use of this once in life time opportunity?? God!! I wish I have super powers.”