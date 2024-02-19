Donald Trump finally breaks silence on Navalny's death with no mention of Putin

After facing backlash for staying tight-lipped, Donald Trump has finally addressed Alexei Navalny's death. This comes shortly after Nikki Haley criticised Trump as being “weak in the knees” for Vladimir Putin. While the entire world is holding the Russian president accountable for Navalny's sudden death, the former US president made no mention of Putin. Donald Trump finally breaks silence on Alexei Navalny's death(REUTERS)

Donald Trump breaks silence on Alexei Navalny's death

On Monday morning, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to break his silence on the Russian opposition leader's shocking death. “The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country,” he wrote. However, the ex-POTUS somehow linked Navalny's death to his own political strategies and the presidential race.

He continued, “It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction.” “Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024,” Trump added.

Nikki Haley condemns Trump's silence on Navalny's death

Trump's statement comes shortly after Haley's scathing message for him. During her appearance on the February 19 episode of Fox & Friends, Haley said, “It’s amazing to me how weak in the knees he is when it comes to Putin because you look at the fact, he is yet to say anything about Navalny’s death, which, Putin murdered him.”

“It’s what he does to his political opponents. He’s yet to say anything about seizing Russian assets and allowing that money to go to Ukraine. Why would you not want to have those assets seized? It’s sitting in Congress, he should be calling for that. He doesn’t talk about anything. All he does is go on late-night rants, talking about his court cases,” she added.