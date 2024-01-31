'Worst President in History!' Donald Trump rants about Biden's Palestine trip on his platform Truth Social

A year after a disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, caused havoc with toxic chemical spills, President Biden plans a belated visit in February 2024. Former President Trump criticises Biden's delayed visit to East Palestine, calling it politically motivated. ((AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta))

Trump's Truth Social rant:

Former President Trump, expressing his views on Truth Social, criticised Biden's delayed trip, calling it politically motivated and highlighting the ongoing global crises.

Trump's words: "With the World blowing up around us, with the Middle East on FIRE, Biden has finally decided to visit East Palestine, Ohio, a year late, and only to develop some political credibility because EVERYTHING else he has done has been such a DISASTER."

Biden's timing criticised:

Trump emphasized that Biden's timing for the visit is questionable, considering the multitude of global issues. He predicts a chilly reception, labelling Biden as the "Worst President in History."

Trump's past response:

Trump, who visited East Palestine soon after the derailment, provided aid and called the federal response a "betrayal." His actions during the crisis resonate with the local community. "I know those great people, I was there when it counted, and his reception won't be a warm one."

Biden's previous choices:

Biden's decision to visit Kyiv around the same time raised eyebrows, with Mayor Conaway calling it a "slap in the face" to the East Palestine community. "A year late, and only to develop some political credibility because EVERYTHING else he has done has been such a DISASTER," says Conaway.

Busy schedule explanation:

When questioned about not visiting East Palestine earlier, Biden cited a busy schedule and other commitments, despite taking vacations during the intervening period. "I had not had the time to go despite taking several vacations in the intervening period," Biden responded.

Ongoing cleanup efforts:

A year post-derailment, cleanup operations persist, focusing on removing contaminated soil and treating polluted waterways caused by the toxic spills.

NTSB findings:

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation determined that an overheated wheel bearing caused the train derailment.

NTSB's conclusion: "The derailment was caused by an overheated wheel bearing failing on one of the train cars."