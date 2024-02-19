 'Will continue my husband's work': Alexei Navalny's wife | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / 'Will continue my husband's work': Alexei Navalny's wife

'Will continue my husband's work': Alexei Navalny's wife

Reuters
Feb 19, 2024 04:41 PM IST

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said in a video message on Monday that she would continue the work of her husband and fight for a free Russia.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia (REUTERS)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia (REUTERS)

"I want to live in a free Russia, I want to build a free Russia," Navalnaya said in a video message entitled "I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny".

"Vladimir Putin killed my husband," Navalnaya said, adding that she would work with the Russian people to battle with the Kremlin to create a new Russia.

The Kremlin has denied involvement in his death.

Navalnaya accused the Russian authorities of hiding Navalny's body and of waiting for traces of the Novichok nerve agent to disappear from his body.

Navalny's allies know why her husband was killed and would soon reveal the details, including the names of the people involved in his murder.

