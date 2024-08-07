Donald Trump announces major interview with Elon Musk next week

Former US President Donald Trump will be sitting for an interview with his biggest cheerleader billionaire CEO Elon Musk next week. Trump shared this news on his Truth Social media platform, teasing, "On Monday night I'll be doing a major interview with Elon Musk," with further details promised soon. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are seen at the Firing Room Four after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. May 30, 2020. (REUTERS)

This announcement follows a recent interview Trump did with live streamer Adin Ross at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The interview reportedly helped the streaming platform 'Kick' achieve a new record in viewership.

The time and exact details of Trump's interview with Musk are yet to be announced.

Also Read: Barron advised Trump to do an interview with Adin Ross

Last month, Musk, who owns the social media platform X, publicly endorsed Trump's presidential candidacy after Trump was injured in an attempted assassination in Pennsylvania. This endorsement marks a significant shift from the typically neutral stance maintained by leaders of major social media platforms. Since then Musk has been denouncing Kamala Harris and the Democrats.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk bonhomie

Trump's account on Twitter (now X) was permanently suspended following the January 6, 2021, attack on Capitol Hill. However, under Musk's ownership, the account has been reinstated.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Musk has committed $45 million per month to a new political action committee supporting Trump. This committee, America PAC, will focus on voter outreach and registration to counterbalance the Democrats' robust campaign efforts.

Trump's scheduled discussion with Musk comes shortly after Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Musk's X under scanner amidst US election discourse

In related news, The Washington Post reported that five secretaries of state are preparing to send an open letter to Musk, urging immediate changes to X's AI chatbot Grok. The chatbot recently disseminated false information about Kamala Harris's eligibility for the 2024 presidential ballot. The letter, led by Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and co-signed by Al Schmidt of Pennsylvania, Steve Hobbs of Washington, Jocelyn Benson of Michigan, and Maggie Toulouse Oliver of New Mexico, stresses the importance of accurate information for voters in this critical election year.

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the Trump-Musk interview is anticipated to be a significant event, potentially influencing the dynamics of the ongoing election campaigns.