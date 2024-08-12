Elon Musk reveals how he is preparing for his upcoming interview with Donald Trump, shares exact time

Elon Musk has revealed how he is preparing for his upcoming interview with Donald Trump. The former president recently made an announcement on Truth Social, saying, “ON MONDAY NIGHT I’LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK — Details to follow!” Elon Musk reveals how he is preparing for his upcoming interview with Donald Trump (Photo by Michael Ciaglo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)

Now, taking to X, Musk wrote, “Am going to do some system scaling tests tonight & tomorrow in advance of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump”.

Clearly, Musk is expecting the interview to attract a large number of users and thus trying to ensure X does not crash.

Musk also shared that the time of the interview is 8pm ET on August 12.

What is scalability testing?

Scalability testing is a non-functional software testing methodology involving the examination of applications and infrastructures for performance under increased or decreased workload. According to Radview, “A scalability test is a type of load testing that measures the application’s ability to scale up or down as a reaction to an increase in the number of users. In other words, it tests how the system is going to perform during a sudden spike or fall of user request loads.”

Scalability testing is done to ensure that the system is able to respond to the changing requirements. It is also done to make sure that smooth performance is maintained for users while development and operational costs are optimised.

Radview says, “Using various parameters like network or CPU usage correlated with the number of users or transactions per second, scalability testing is executed to pinpoint the exact reasons for a system’s failure to scale up or down.”

Musk officially endorsed Trump on the same day the former president survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally. Trump was shot when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at the rally. Two other people were injured, and one attendee – 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore – lost his life.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk wrote on X at the time, sharing a video of Trump raising his fist and mouthing “fight” after being shot at the rally.