Min Hee Jin posted screenshots of uncensored KakaoTalk conversations amid controversy with HYBE

ADOR CEO, Min Hee Jin was at the centre of controversy again as she was accused of covering up an incident of sexual harassment in her company. The controversy spread like wildfire on the Internet with fans expressing anger towards the CEO for being ignorant on a sensitive matter. Min Hee Jin addressed the issue later and asked fans that the public was presented with a distorted truth. She also revealed unedited KakaoTalk conversations on social media platforms. Min Hee Jin shared uncensored screenshots of KakaoTalk conversations on the social media platform.(@HYBEOFFICIALtwt/X, @min.hee.jin/Instagram)

Min Hee Jin responds to covering up sexual harassment controversy

Min Hee Jin was accused of burying a sexual harassment case in her company against one of her female employees. This did not sit right with the consumers of the idol groups, represented by ADOR, as most of them are female. Amid rising heat of controversy, Min Hee Jin took to her social media platform where she responded to the controversy on July 30.

Posting several Instagram stories, she started by explaining the increasing conflicts between her and HYBE followed by sharing the immense difficult time she survived because of the leak of private KakaoTalk conversations which she claimed were manipulated. She tried to do this the right way with her legal representatives who faced several limitations, thus she had to resort to social media, as reported by AllKpop.

Regarding the controversy, she said it is weird to bring the case back to light when it has already been concluded after HYBE conducted their investigation. Hence she felt it was important to clarify all the facts for the betterment of her, HYBE and all the other parties involved.

Min Hee Jin shares uncensored KakaoTalk conversations

Following her thoughts and explanations on the matter, she shared uncensored screenshots of KakaoTalk conversations on her Instagram story. Min posted screenshots of messages between Vice President A and employee B. In these messages, A invited B to a dinner with an advertiser. B gently turned down the invite because they felt it wasn’t appropriate for their position. However, A mistook B’s polite no as hesitation and still made the dinner plans.