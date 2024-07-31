Kai Cenat calls New York Police Department ‘a gang’ following Fanum's arrest under gun threat

Twitch icon Kai Cenat has slammed the New York Police Department as “a gang” after the police confiscated his friend Roberto ‘Fanum’ Gonzalez's Lamborghini Urus and arrested him under gun threats. Kai Cenat condemns NYPD's actions as 'gang-like' following Fanum's arrest.

“You all don't be believe in me. NYPD is a gang! Do you hear what I'm saying to you? NYPD be moving like a gang and nobody was listening to me,” Cenat said following the arrest in his July 30 live stream.

“Now, I know what's going to happen. They're going to be on d**k. They probably might track down to this U-Haul truck, and get this s**t the f**k out of here! I'm telling you - this is how it's going to go! They are going to see all this and be on d**k for every time I'm outside.”

ALSO READ| IShowSpeed reacts to Bulgarian fans chanting the N-word on his Real Life stream: Watch

He mocked NYPD, saying, “But what they did to my man's V yesterday was crazy! Not even the GTA 5 cops do this s**t, dude! Not even the GTA 5 cops do this, and you know the GTA 5 cops be d**k-riding. They don't even do this, bruh!.”

Fanum plans for a lawsuit following the arrest

Cenat and Fanum, both originally from The Bronx, are part of the YouTube video creation team AMP. Recently, AMP relocated from Atlanta to a penthouse in New York City, and it was a homecoming for Cenat and Fanum. Unfortunately, their stay was short-lived as they were evicted just a few days after moving in for unspecified reasons.

During the Dominican Day Parade the NYPD pointed a gun at Fanus and seized his purple Lamborghini Urus. Fanum's driver, Walton, was handcuffed during the incident. Despite Fanum claiming he had a permit to ride along the parade route, the police stated the vehicle was stopped due to the absence of license plates.

ALSO READ| IShowSpeed's ‘hand-picked’ hair spotted on eBay bids: Is it real?

Fanum's own Twitch livestream captured the arrest, and he later expressed his intent to sue on his Instagram story after safely arriving home. “Them suits on the way…I got bag and time…lets really do it,” he wrote in his story.