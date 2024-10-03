Viral post gives the real reason why JD Vance 'won' the debate, 'his Indian wife'

A viral tweet has hilariously "unmasked" JD Vance’s secret debate weapon! Following the first—and likely only—debate between Tim Walz and the Ohio senator ahead of the presidential elections, an X post has taken the internet by storm. It puts a fun twist on Vance's strong debate skills, attributing them to the spirited discussions he has at home. With over a million views and thousands of reshares, the post suggests that his Indian lawyer wife, Usha Chilukuri, and her profession might just be how he practiced for some great debates! Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz (R) embrace as Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and his wife Usha Vance (Getty Images via AFP)

Internet knows how Vance is so good at debating

An X account called, Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq., known for their witty commentary, quipped on X (formerly Twitter), “The reason JD Vance is so good in debates is because he has to argue with his Indian lawyer wife every day.”

The tweet quickly went viral, with social media users joining in to express their views on the playful nod. While the debate was a close match—CBS News reported that 42% of viewers believed Vance won, compared to 41% siding with Walz.

Fans of the tweet are now crediting the Indian-American attorney as the real MVP behind Vance’s debate performance! An X user quipped that Vance, who impressed voters with his poised arguments, “may just have had some extra ‘practice’ at home, thanks to his formidable lawyer wife.”

“I’d like to see JD Vance debate Kamala Harris,” another added, noting it would be interesting to see him clash with an opponent who also shares Indian heritage just like his wife. A third commenter remarked, “Indian wife and a Harvard-educated lawyer? Hahaha! An Indian lawyer on top of that! He practices so much!” Epic! Why did you share his secret?

Who won the vice-presidential debate between Vance and Walz?

The debate stood out for its focus on substantive issues, contrasting sharply with the earlier presidential debate between Harris and Trump, where personal attacks dominated. The senator was pretty open about saying he used to criticise Donald Trump, admitting he was actually wrong about him, but he dodged any questions about Trump’s claims about the 2020 elections being stolen by Biden.

Both candidates talked about abortion, with Walz sticking to his record as Minnesota's governor and Vance trying to find a middle ground that matched Trump's views during his campaign. Trump then said he would definitely veto a nationwide ban on abortion on Truth Social, flipping his past views.

When asked if they'd back Israel going for a surprise attack on Iran, both candidates talked about how important it is for Israel to defend itself without giving a straight answer. The running mates while addressing the devastating storm Helene even had a differing opinion on the climate change and control.

The running mates agreed that the number of migrants in the U.S. illegally is a problem, but each blamed the opposing presidential nominee. Overall, Vance and Walz both improved their public images, with more viewers expressing a favourable opinion of Vance after the debate than before.