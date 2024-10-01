Veteran Indian American exec Ravi Ahuja to take on Sony Pictures' CEO post

A well-orchestrated switcheroo is afoot at Sony Pictures Entertainment headquarters. The multinational entertainment studio conglomerate's chairman and CEO, Tony Vinciquerra, will give up his claims to the spearheading post, effective January 2, 2025. Veteran Indian American executive Ravi Ahuja, who is currently leading the charge at SPE as Chairman of Global Television Studios and President and COO, will succeed Vinciquerra. Ravi Ahuja will succeed Tony Vinciquerra as the Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO, effective January 2, 2025. (SonyPictures.com)

Despite the shuffling ranks, Vinciquerra will not entirely cut his ties with SPE until the end of December 2025. Throughout the following year, his presence at SPE will be renewed in an advisory role as non-executive Chairman. Meanwhile, Ahuja's grand promotion has potentially been in the making for the past two-and-a-half years, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Sony Pictures Chairman of Global Television Studios and President and COO Ravi Ahuja's journey to becoming CEO

“He has very good EQ and IQ. He’s much smarter than I am. And much better with people than I am,” Vinciquerra hailed Ahuja as the fitting successor to his post (Deadline).

“My sincere appreciation goes to Kazuo Hirai for offering me this opportunity in 2017, and to Kenichiro Yoshida and Hiroki Totoki for their leadership and unwavering trust and support over the years. I have the utmost confidence that SPE will continue to thrive in the years ahead and know that Ravi is the right leader to take SPE forward,” he added (THR).

Vinciquerra has basically been mentoring Ahuja since 2007, which is when the former hired the latter during their time with Fox Networks Group. Three years ago, the Indian American again joined the current Sony Pictures CEO at the company that still has the right to produce Marvel's Spider-Man movies and series.

Who is Ravi Ahuja: Professional background explored

Before his SPE journey, Ravi Ahuja was president of business operations and CFO of Walt Disney Television from 2019 to 2021. The Roku Investors profile reveals that he joined the American streaming tech company's board in February 2013. His decades-old experience in the industry dates back to 1997 when he became an associate at McKinsey.

Two years later, he jumped ship to Virgin Entertainment Group, where he served in various roles, including Chief Financial Officer. After wrapping up his professional career with Virgin in 2007, he began his Fox Networks Group journey (Twentieth Century Fox Television, Fox Broadcasting, Fox Cable Networks, Fox Sports, National Geographic and Fox Networks Europe and Africa, Latin America and Asia) where he was ultimately promoted to the Chief Financial Officer’s post.

Ahuja’s LinkedIn profile indicates that he has both a bachelor’s degree in Finance and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Wharton’s notable alum was one of several Indian American trailblazers across various fields to address college campuses in 2023. He spoke at his alma mater’s graduation ceremony in San Francisco on May 6.

Ravi Ahuja's future with Sony

Once he becomes SPE President and CEO beginning next year, Ahuja will report to Sony Group Corporation chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida and Sony Group Corporation president, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki. The company’s expansive banner currently houses the Sony Pictures film and TV studios, as well as brands like Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, and anime-focussed Crunchyroll.

Earlier this year, Ahuja was named President and Chief Operating Officer of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective April 1. During his reign at SPE, successful franchises like The Boys, Cobra Kai and Outlander have seen the light of the day, among other highlights and honourable nominations during the awards season. His official SPE profile details: “Ahuja leads all production businesses for Sony Pictures Television (SPT), including U.S. and international productions, SPT – Nonfiction, SPT – Kids, Game Shows, and the studio’s India business. He also manages day-to-day operations of SPE along with SPE Chairman and CEO, Tony Vinciquerra.”

“It is my privilege and honour to take the helm at SPE,” Ahuja told THR. “This is a special place — an iconic studio with an extraordinary 100-year history of storytelling. Thanks to Tony’s remarkable leadership, we have leading businesses with clear strategies and are set up for even greater success in the years to come. I am energised by the opportunities ahead and am lucky to work alongside thousands of talented colleagues around the world at SPE and at our Sony sister companies. I am grateful for Tony’s mentorship, guidance and friendship through the decades, and I thank Yoshida-san and Totoki-san for entrusting me with this important role.”