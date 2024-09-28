Indian-American businessman Nikesh Arora's witty response to troll goes viral

Indian-American business executive Nikesh Arora slammed a user on social networking site X (formerly known as Twitter) who tried to mock him with their unwarranted comment. He made a witty comeback for the said user, who called him an “untrained engineer” under an appreciation post for the business executive. Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, showcased his wit in response to online criticism regarding his engineering background.(@nikesharora/X)

Nikesh Arora's response to being called ‘untrained engineer’

The original post made on X praised Arora for making the company’s stocks touch the sky five times the amount since he assumed the position of CEO at Palo Alto Networks, a California-based cybersecurity firm. The post read, “When @nikesharora took over as CEO of Palo Alto Networks, I remember thinking "head of sales business guy taking over a deep tech company in a space with lots of existing competitors and new entrants. Good luck!" ...Stock is up 5x since he became CEO and they've aggressively kept pace in the rapidly evolving Cloud, Application, and Network cybersecurity landscape with internal development and M&A. Impressive.”

The war of words started when a user, Sandeep Lakhina, commented, “Nikesh has enough experience & expertise and a solid network in the tech ecosystem even if he’s not a trained engineer. Hence success,” to which Arora replied with wit and humour as he wrote, “Lol and he actually happens to be a trained engineer from IT-BHU (IIT-Varanasi).”

Arora holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. His educational qualifications include an MBA in marketing from Northeastern University and a Master of Science (MS)in finance, General from Boston College, according to information available on his LinkedIn account. He has previously worked at Google, T-Mobile and Softbank.

Netizens laud Nikesh Arora

Netizens were swept by Arora’s humoured and witty response to the user’s comment, and a discussion was started over how being a tech worm is not necessary to achieve success in the field. A user wrote, “And has a bit of a sense of humour as well. Think that can go in the CV." Another user wrote, “The narrative of the 'pure tech' CEO needs to be retired. Leadership is about vision, execution, and market understanding. Nikesh is a prime example of what happens when you break the mould!” A third user wrote, "head of sales business guy" is still a pejorative in tech... until they start bringing in the big buck$..."

Another user wrote, “Should be a case study,” while a user wrote, “Modern techs execs are multi-tooled/-capable. Current requirement.”