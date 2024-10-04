Garth Brooks accused of raping hairstylist; Country singer sued for ‘battery and sending sexually explicit texts’

Country music superstar Garth Brooks is facing serious allegations of sexual assault and battery. A hairstylist and makeup artist, identified only as "Jane Roe," has filed a lawsuit against Brooks in a California court, accusing him of raping her in a hotel room during a work trip. The lawsuit also details a pattern of harassment, including repeated exposure, sexually explicit conversations, and inappropriate touching. Garth Brooks faces sexual assault allegations(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

The incidents are alleged to have occurred in 2019. Brooks' legal team has denied the allegations so far and even filed a lawsuit right before Roe.

Garth Brooks accused of sexual assault

As the music industry reels from the recent arrest of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, yet another prominent figure has become entangled in a growing wave of sexual abuse lawsuits. Grammy Award-winning country star is accused of not only assaulting his makeup artists but also repeatedly exposing himself, discussing sexual fantasies, and sent explicit text messages.

The suit, obtained by CNN, alleges these incidents took place in 2019. Roe, who began working with Brooks as his hairstylist and makeup artist in 2017, originally joined his team in 1999 to provide services for his wife, Trisha Yearwood, as detailed in the report.

Accusations against Garth Brooks

According to the lawsuit, a 2019 incident alleges that Garth Brooks, 62, walked out of the shower naked, grabbed the woman’s hands, and forced them onto his genitals while speaking to her in sexually explicit and inappropriate language.

In another case from May 2019, the lawsuit says Brooks sexually assaulted Jane Roe, who goes by Jane Roe, in a hotel room in Los Angeles while she was on a work trip for a Grammy tribute show.

The complaint says that Roe and Brooks went to Los Angeles together in his private plane, and she was taken aback to see they were the only ones there. Once at the hotel, Roe alleges she was shocked that Brooks had booked a suite with only one bedroom and no separate accommodations for her. Feeling trapped, she claims Brooks appeared naked in the doorway, leaving her feeling vulnerable and alone with him.

The lawsuit states Brooks “repeated remarks” about “having a threesome” with his wife and continued battery and assault after rape including ‘groping and telling her sexual fantasies.’

Garth Brooks denies allegations

“Defendant’s allegations are not true, Defendant is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person,” Brooks earlier denied the allegations according to CNN. “Along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit,” the statement further read.

Garth Brooks claims that the allegations of sexual misconduct arose after he refused the defendant Roe’s request for salaried employment and medical benefits.

Roe's attorneys, however, assert that Brooks’ preemptive lawsuit in Mississippi was a desperate attempt to intimidate their client into silence. They expressed confidence that Brooks would be held accountable for his actions and praised their client for her bravery in moving forward. “The complaint filed today demonstrates that sexual predators exist not only in corporate America, Hollywood, and in the rap and rock and roll industries but also in the world of country music.”