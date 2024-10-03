Timothée Chalamet is ‘involved’ with Kylie Jenner’s Kids as romance grows ‘serious’: Report

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's romance is heating up! The Wonka star has reportedly become a part of Jenner's family, spending quality time with her kids, Stormi and Aire. The couple, who have been linked since April 2023, are said to have found a great balance between their demanding careers and personal lives, despite breakup rumors stealing the spotlight. With both families showing approval, insiders describe the romance as "very serious" yet full of fun. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet step out together after months for a movie date in Los Angeles. (Instagram)

Timothée Chalamet bonds with Kylie’s kids

The Kardashian star has always been open about her love for her children and putting them first in her relationships. She often talks about them in interviews and shares pictures and videos of them on social media. According to PEOPLE, Chalamet has developed a close bond with Jenner's kids, embracing their role as Kylie’s top priority. “He’s involved with her kids and appreciates that they will always be her priority.”

Also read: Diddy’s 6 years old guest recounts witnessing ‘naked women, drugs’ in celebrities filled White parties

Chalamet and Jenner have been managing their busy schedules while still making time for each other, the insider notes. “They’ve really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together.” On the work front, the Wonka star is currently working on a new movie called Marty Supreme in New York City. Meanwhile, Kylie was spotted attending Paris Fashion Week for the Coperni show.

The duo were first rumored to be together just months after the 27-year-old called it quits with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids: 6-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 2-year-old son Aire Webster.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s romance

Despite their best efforts to keep their relationship under wraps for several months, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted packing on PDA during Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023. The couple later attended the US Open together and even graced the 2024 Golden Globes with Jenner by Chalamet's side in January, where they appeared cozy and very affectionate towards each other the whole time. However, their love story was soon plagued with rumours of split and break up as they were not spotted together for a while.

Recently, though, it appears that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still going strong. A source close to Jenner tells PEOPLE that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Dune star are “just a great couple” and that “everyone loves them together.

Also read: Jax Taylor reveals he never ‘legally’ married Brittany Cartwright; hands over full child custody

“He’s close with her family and she’s close with his family,” the source says of the hush-hush pair. "It’s very serious, but also a fun relationship.”

Kylie Jenner made a splash at Paris Fashion Week, where she also shared an adorable moment with Chalamet's older sister, Pauline. At the Coperni show on October 1st, Kylie closed the show, and Pauline was there to support her. After the show, Kylie and Pauline hugged, which was captured on video.