Nora Fatehi's Paris Fashion Week look of bodycon dress, suede boots, and coat is a stunning inspiration for winter OOTD

Nora Fatehi stunned at Paris Fashion Week as she attended the Louis Vuitton show. Her outfit evoked a classy winter fashion aesthetic. Dressed head to toe in Louis Vuitton, the fashion diva turned heads and garnered much love from her fans. Her neutral colour palette ensemble embraced minimalism without compromising on refined elegance. This look exemplified that true glamour lies in the art of styling. With the right styling, even warm attire can look stunning. Let’s decode her glam look. Nora Fatehi balanced the white and brown color palette beautifully in her ensemble.(Instagram/@norafatehimagic)

More about Nora’s look

Nora wore a long, beige coat, a staple winter piece. It had broad lapels with a tailored structure. She draped it over her shoulders, elevating the coat’s styling. Underneath, she paired it with a white bodycon dress with a high neckline and long sleeves, which hugged her curves gracefully. A chunky golden chain was embedded in the fabric near the neckline, giving the illusion of a separate necklace.

Her light brown knee-high suede boots coordinated well with the coat. She carried a Louis Vuitton Alma BB handbag with the signature monogram design, and the bag’s darker brown tone complemented the lighter shade of brown in her outfit. Tying the look together with soft makeup, gold hoops, and a high ponytail with sleek curtain bangs, she nailed the look.

A perfect OOTD inspiration for the winter season

Style often gets compromised with the essential layering in the winter season. But with the right approach, winter fashion’s possibilities are unmatched. Take inspiration from this look, it’s perfect. A long-sleeved bodycon dress made from a warm material is vital for staying warm while slaying your fashion game. As for the coat, when it’s slightly warmer, sling it over your shoulders for that 'je ne sais quoi' mysterious energy. When it’s colder, slip your arms into the coat. The contrast between oversized outerwear and a form-fitting dress further adds a nice visual interest.

For chillier weather, nude fleece-lined tights are a great option. And like Nora, finish the look with the winter wardrobe essential- the suede boots. By assessing this look, it becomes clear that winter accessories are best kept minimal and simple, allowing the art of layering to take center stage.

ALSO READ: Paris Fashion Week: Feminine prints, empowering suits and practical footwear lead Spring 2025 trends