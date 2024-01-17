Winter fashion: Corduroy calling for celebs

Earthy brown Katrina Kaif in a red corduroy mini dress(Photo: Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor in brown corduroy pants(Photo: Instagram)

For a casual day out, emulate actor Khushi Kapoor’s fit — a pair of brown corduroy wide-legged pants, a matching brown shirt and canvas shoes. You can also opt for beige crop top instead.

Dressy statement

Katrina Kaif in a red corduroy mini dress(Photo: Instagram)

Keep your fashion playful like actor Katrina Kaif, who wore a red corduroy mini dress with a Cuban collar. Cinch it at the waist with a belt and complete the look with white suede boots.

A pop of colour

Hrithik Roshan in a maroon corduroy jacket(Photo: Instagram)

Want to beat the winter morning gloom? Go for a colourful outfit like actor Hrithik Roshan, who wore a maroon corduroy jacket with a yellow turtleneck tee, olive green cargo pants and a cap.

Green gaze

Kendall Jenner in green corduroy pants(Photo: Instagram)

For a tonal look, take a leaf from model Kendall Jenner’s stylebook and slip into green corduroy pants and a light green jumper.

Funk it up

Rajkummar Rao in a grey corduroy shirt(Photo: Instagram)

For a fun twist to corduroy’s usual autumnal hues, opt for a grey oversized shirt like actor Rajkummar Rao. Cap it with jeans and black shoes.

Style tips

Layer it up: Corduroy is a textured fabric. Layer a corduroy shirt or jacket over a plain T-shirt or a lightweight sweater, respectively.

Mix and match: Corduroy can be mixed and matched with other fabrics. Create a contrasting look by pairing corduroy bottoms with a silk blouse, leather jacket or a knit top. Have some fun by incorporating a printed or plaid shirt with corduroy pants.

Play with accessories: Winter calls for beanies and caps that pair well with corduroy looks. You can also wear chains with statement pendants and adorn your hands with a few rings.

Inputs by stylist Meagan Concessio