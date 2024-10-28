‘Little X is adorable’: Internet in awe as Elon Musk's son dons MAGA hat, shares cute moment with dad at Trump rally

Billionaire Elon Musk brought his 4-year-old son to Donald Trump's historic rally in Manhattan, sporting a personalised red MAGA hat that read, “Make Voting Great Again.” Elon Musk arrived for the star-studded rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday with his mother Maye Musk and son X Æ A-Xii, who was pictured holding up a Trump Vance sign that also bore his father's name.(X)

The Tesla CEO arrived for the star-studded rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday with his mother Maye Musk and son X Æ A-Xii, who was pictured holding up a Trump Vance sign that also bore his father's name.

Born on May 4, 2020, X Æ A-Xii is one of Musk's three kids with singer Grimes. Wearing his black MAGA hat, the Tesla CEO was seen cradling his kid before his speech while standing beside former First Lady Melania Trump.

X not only shared a cute moment with his dad, but also with Melania, who was seen embracing him.

The pictures and videos of little Musk have gone viral on social media, with one admirer writing on X, “The Musk’s are all in.”

“Little X loves the crowd cheering,” another wrote.

“What a wonderful moment for Maye too. She has to be so proud of her son,” a third user stated.

“Little, little X is adorable! #MAGA,” the fourth user chimed in, while one more added, “Adorable. The positive vibes towards his Daddy have Lil X dancing with joy.”

'Your money is being wasted': Musk tells crowd

Musk is currently establishing himself as one of Trump's most well-known fundraisers and surrogates, praising the Republican candidate at numerous rallies and contributing $75 million to his own pro-Trump super PAC.

The crowd of 20,000-person cheered for Musk after he promised that he could eliminate at least $2 trillion in unnecessary spending from the federal budget if Trump were elected president.

Also Read: Elon Musk claps back at ‘puppet’ Biden as he accuses Tesla CEO of breaching student visa norms

“Your money is being wasted,” Musk told the crowd. “We're going to get the government off your back and out of your pocket book.”

In fiscal year 2024, as per the Treasury Department, the federal government spent $6.75 trillion but only received $4.92 trillion in income, resulting in a $1.83 trillion deficit.

Musk's cuts would exceed this year's deficit spending and reduce the budget by over a third.