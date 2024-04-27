OJ Simpson’s official cause of death revealed days after cremation

OJ Simpson’s official cause of death has been determined to be prostate cancer, his attorney, Malcolm Laverne, told TMZ. Laverne, also the executor of Simpson’s estate, said that the cause of death was confirmed in his death certificate. OJ Simpson’s official cause of death has been revealed (AP Photo/Ethan Miller, Pool, File)(AP)

Laverne told PEOPLE, "I was pretty certain it was prostate cancer; ultimately, that was the cause.”

He added, “He thought it had beaten it. I thought this was done, but you know how cancers go. They come back, and they come back with a vengeance."

Simpson died aged 76 on April 10. While he revealed in a video in May 2023 that he was battling cancer, he had been downplaying his health concerns.

“Thank you to all the people who reached out to me. My health is good,” Simpson said in a video posted to X on February 11. “Obviously I’m dealing with some issues, but I think I’m just about over it, and I’ll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks.”

OJ Simpson and his trial

Despite his success as a footballer, Simpson became better known for being controversially acquitted for the double murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman at her Los Angeles, California home in 1994. His trial came to be known as the ‘Trial of the Century.’

Later, the Goldman and Brown families sued Simpson for wrongful death. They subsequently won the case, and Simpson was asked to pay $33.5 million to the families. He had not made the full payment to the Goldmans when he died, it has been reported.

“He [still] owes on the current status of the judgment,” David Cook, who represents Ron Goldman’s father, Fred Goldman, told PEOPLE in the past. Since Simpson failed to pay the full amount, the money owed with interest is over $114 million as of now.

On April 17, Simpson was cremated at Palm Mortuary in downtown Las Vegas.