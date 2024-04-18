OJ Simpson cremated in secret with no plans for public memorial, attorney says

Football star and actor OJ Simpson died of prostrate cancer on April 10. He was 76 at the time. A week after his death, Simpson, who was acquitted of charges for his wife's brutal murder, was cremated in private. His lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, said, “I am able to verify that OJ Simpson was cremated” at Palm Mortuary in downtown Las Vegas, per AP. OJ Simpson has been cremated in public, his lawyer confirms

No public memorial will be held for OJ Simpson

While LaVergne confirmed that he was present during Simpson's cremation, he declined to reveal any further details. “Others were present, but I’m not disclosing who,” he said. LaVergne, who is handling the ex-NFL star's estate and trust in Nevada state court, added that his remains will be given to Simpson's children “to do with as they please, according to the wishes of their father.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The late celebrity's estate attorney also revealed that no public memorial has been planned for Simpson. In an interview following his death, LaVergne recalled his last meeting with Simpson just before Easter at the country club and described him as “awake, alert and chilling,” resting on a couch, drinking a beer and “just catching up on the news.”

Simpson's lawyer highlights importance of privacy for his family

“You have to remember that they’ve shared O.J. with the world their entire lives,” LaVergne said of Simpson’s surviving adult children, adding, “And they have the added burden that he is one of the most famous people on the planet, and who is polarizing and who is surrounded by controversy.”

Simpson has two children, who are now adults, from his first marriage to Marguerite Whitley- Arnelle Simpson, 55, and Jason Simpson, 53. He also shared two children, Sydney Simpson, 38, and Justin Simpson, 35, with his second wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, who was brutally murdered in 1994.

LaVergne also said that he intends to invite the Goldman and Brown families's representatives to “view my homework” with the Simpson estate, “with the caveat that if they believe something else is out there … they’re going to have to use their own attorneys, their own resources, to try and chase down that pot of gold.”