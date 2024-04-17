White Ford Bronco driven in the OJ Simpson car chase is all set to be sold

The owner of the notorious white Ford Bronco driven in the OJ Simpson car chase on the 405 freeway has decided what he plans to do with the vehicle. Michael Gilbert, Simpson's previous agent, and two other individuals who were acquaintances of Al Cowlings, and the driver of the automobile during the famous chase, have declared their intention to sell the car. Former American football legend OJ Simpson.

Shortly after being charged with murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Simpson fled from L.A. and hid in the backseat of Bronco. The chase was broadcast live in 1994. According to Sports Illustrated, the most recent bid for the Bronco was approximately $750,000. However, owners are hoping to get at least $1.5 million.

"Before O.J. passed, we had always thought this was going to be the year we were going to sell because it's the 30th anniversary. Who knows if we are all going to be around for the 35th or the 40th?" Michael Gilbert told Darren Rovell, reported Sports Illustrated. (Also Read: OJ Simpson, former NFL star acquitted of murder, dies at 76 after prolonged battle with cancer)

Ford Bonco's image was tarnished after the infamous car chase. The model was discontinued two years later. But with the slow-speed chase that unfolded on TV screens in front of millions of viewers, a moment that was permanently etched into the cultural memory of the country, the Bronco became one of America's most iconic cars.

Marcus Collins, a University of Michigan marketing professor, said of his students, “Kids who were born in the 2000s, even they know that’s OJ. It’s just as salient as me showing the twin towers on fire. It definitely became etched in the zeitgeist because of all the contextual associations that we applied to it.”

The Bronco that Simpson was in is being housed at a Tennessee crime museum next to a Volkswagen Beetle that serial killer Ted Bundy once drove.