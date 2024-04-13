O.J. Simpson 'represented' Black community because 'White people got killed' remarks backfire on CNN staffer

The death of O.J. Simpson, a fallen football player convicted of double murder, has become a matter of debate. Whether it's his assets, family, or even background, everything has become a hot topic of discussion. On Thursday, a CNN contributor caused widespread outrage by suggesting that O.J. Simpson “represented something for the Black community” because the “victims were white.” FILE - O.J. Simpson sits at his arraignment in Superior Court in Los Angeles on July 22, 1994, where he pleaded "absolutely, 100 percent not guilty" on murder charges. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, died Wednesday, April 11, 2024, of prostate cancer. He was 76. (AP Photo/Pool/Lois Bernstein, Pool)(AP)

Former Biden aide's controversial remarks on OJ Simpson

The recent remarks made by CNN staffer and former Biden campaign aide Ashley Allison regarding O.J. Simpson have stirred controversy. During the network’s coverage of Simpson's death at age 76 from prostate cancer, the political commentator, discussed the racial tensions surrounding the Simpson trial and its aftermath.

“He wasn't a social justice leader, but he represented something for the Black community in that moment in that trial, particularly because there were two White people killed," she said.

O.J. Simpson was charged with the brutal killing of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. The former Obama administration official, Ashley Allison, who also worked on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, faced public backlash for her comments on the situation. She continued to add, “And the history around how Black people have been persecuted during slavery. There were just so many layers.”

Ashley’s comments were met with criticism for implying that today’s racial tensions are a byproduct of America’s unresolved history of race, from its founding to the present day. She said, “We need to have an open and honest conversation about race in order to solve these problems and prevent further division in this country.”

Outrage Over CNN Contributor's Comments on OJ Simpson

“Wow. CNN Guest claims the black community felt represented by OJ Simpson because his victims were white.” A user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Others backed them up. “Absolutely unhinged racialism.” “Funny, she says we need to deal with the issue but doesn't realize she is the issue.” “The backlash against what Ashley Allison @ashleyrallison said must have been more than she could handle because her X Account locked down tighter than Fort Knox.”

