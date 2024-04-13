Did OJ Simpson orchestrate killing of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman? Key police witness claims ‘100 percent’

While OJ Simpson was acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown and his friend Ron Goldman, a key police witness has come forward with a shocking revelation after staying silent for 30 years. According to Daily Mail, John Dunton has claimed that Simpson not only hired Gambino gangsters to orchestrate the killing of Brown and Goldman, but he was also present at the crime scene.(AP )

Simpson was put on trial for the brutal murder of Goldman and Brown, who suffered multiple neck and scalp stab wounds outside her Brentwood, Calif., residence in June 1994.

Despite the strong public sentiment against him, Simpson was found not guilty at the end of his trial in 1995, which was widely known as "trial of the century." In a dramatic conclusion that was witnessed by about 150 million people, his legal team managed to obtain his freedom. However, he was later found responsible for their murder and a civil court directed him to pay $33.5 million to victims' families.

John Dunton makes stunning claims

According to Dunton, he first spoke to LA police following the double murder, but he kept quiet after gangsters threatened to kill him and his family members if he spoke about the murder again.

Speaking with Hollywood private investigator Paul Barresi, Dunton declared that Simpson was fully responsible for the double murder.

When asked if Simpson hired gangsters to murder his ex-wife, Dunton replied, “100 percent”. The four men who arrived belonged to the Gambino family.

Claiming that the double murder was planned with Simpson's guidance, he went on to say: "He (Simpson) was there. I don't know what he did, but he was there. He knew these guys were going over to Nicole's house to kill her."

Reacting to Simpson's death due to cancer, Dutton said: “I'm glad he's dead to be honest. What he did was a really horrible thing and I went through hell because of that.”

OJ Simpson kept Nicole Brown's photos in his home for years

Meanwhile, Simpson's friend told The Post that the convicted felon had displayed pictures of Nicole Brown around his Miami area home.

He had "pictures of his ex-wife all over his house," according to Charles Ehrlich, a co-conspirator in the ex-NFL player's 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas.

Ehrlich insisted that clinging to the photos proves Simpson was innocent.

“If you did something so horrific, and you had pictures of your ex-wife all over your home, you don’t want to remember something like that, would you?” he asserted, saying Simpson would cry if someone inquired if he killed Nicole.