US tabloid mocked for making huge blunder in OJ Simpson obituary: ‘Trump walked out of...’

Former President Donald Trump's name unexpectedly appeared on Los Angeles Times' OJ Simpson obituary, suggesting that the GOP leader served the prison sentence awarded to the former NFL star. Soon after realising its mistake, the LA Times fixed the humiliating error and Trump's name was changed to that of Simpson.(AP)

After the death of 76-year-old Simpson from cancer, the LA Times in its article included information on the player's illustrious sports career and his notorious 1994 double murder conviction.

In the end, the obituary mentioned "Trump" being freed from prison rather than Simpson.

“Long before the city woke up on a fall morning in 2017, Trump walked out of Lovelock Correctional Center outside Reno, a free man for the first time in nine years,” the obituary wrote, mentioning Trump as a disgraced ex-NFL player.

“He didn’t go far, moving into a 5,000-square-foot home in Vegas, with a Bentley in the driveway,” it added.

LA Times admits mistake, faces flak over Trump blunder

In its editor’s note, the American daily newspaper clarified that the previous version of their obituary used a wrong name when describing Simpson's departure from Lovelock Correctional Center.

“The error has been corrected,” it stated.

The error swiftly gained widespread attention, with many slamming the LA Times for just finding an opportunity to bash Trump.

Reacting to the error made by LA Times, Editor of the California Globe Katy Grimes commented, “Members of the media are just itching to write stories about Trump being found guilty and going to prison.”

Calling the mistake “unbelievable”, Republican strategist Steve Guest said: "The LA Times is out of control.”

“And I bet they still won’t understand why trust in media is at an all-time low," GOP rapid research director Jake Schneider added.

Tom Elliott, the founder of Grabien, remarked, "Someone needs to talk to their shrink."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha noted, “I mean... there's no shot this wasn't intentional.”

Simpson accused of murdering wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend

In a statement, Simpson's family announced that the football legend died on Wednesday in presence of his children and grandchildren.

During his criminal trial, the former NFL star was found not guilty of 1994 killings of his second wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

However, the victim's kin later sued him for wrongful death in civil court, and he was found to be at fault.

In 2008, Simpson was found guilty of armed robbery and awarded a 33-year prison term, with a nine-year minimum sentence before he could be released from prison. In October 2017, Simpson was freed from jail after serving nine years.