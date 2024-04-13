Will OJ Simpson's family donate his brain for CTE research? Fatal brain disease explained

Following OJ Simpson's death due to prostate cancer, social media users and his fans called for the NFL star's brain to be examined for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE. It is a degenerative brain disease that has been diagnosed in several deceased former football players. Following Simpson's passing, netizens have now speculated about the possibility of testing his brain.(AFP)

What is CTE and is it detectable after death?

Some people, including athletes, who have experienced traumatic brain injuries may develop CTE. The fatal brain disease evolves as an outcome of recurrent brain traumas that contribute to an accumulation of aberrant tau protein, which may impair neuronal function.

CTE patients show similar symptoms seen in those suffering from dementia, including memory loss, depression, anger and confusion.

Notably, CTE is only detectable after death. But due to the increased awareness about the disease, several football players have consented to posthumously donate their brains for scientific study.

Following Simpson's passing, netizens have now speculated about the possibility of testing his brain.

"'In all seriousness I really hope OJ Simpson's family has his brain checked for signs of CTE, out of respect for the Brown and Goldman families, even for his own kids," one X user wrote.

"I hope OJ Simpson gave consent to allow his brain to be studied to see if he had CTE. My condolences to his children," another added.

OJ Simpson's brain will not be tested

Meanwhile, NY POST reported that Simpson's brain will be incinerated and not tested.

According to a representative for his estate, Simpson's body is set to be cremated on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Despite repeated requests from experts, there are no intentions of providing his brain for research.

Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson's longtime attorney and executor, said he has already approved all the documentation for the late football player's cremation, and the family gave a “hard no” to experts seeking to study Simpson’s brain to identify if he had CTE.

According to the attorney, his death certificate and other documentation related to cremation have also been signed by a medical expert, and more paperwork is expected to be completed on Monday.

“Tuesday is the predicted . . . day that he will actually be cremated.” LaVergne stated. “That’s what OJ wanted. Those are OJ’s wishes, and that’s what the kids are telling me.”

Did Simpson show any sign of CTE?

Simpson sometimes asked where he was during his jail term in Nevada prison, claimed a retired guard.

As Simpson spent nine years at Lovelock Correctional Facility, Jeffrey Felix, a staff member, told The Post that Simpson "would wake up in the morning wondering what [his] tee time was for golf, and he's in a prison."

He described Simpson as “very forgetful” and suggested that he had CTE, adding that he frequently missed his medication's dosage and suppertime at the jail.

Anxiety, memory loss, and poor judgment are all signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Earlier, Simpson told The Buffalo News that he feels alright, "but I have days when I can't... I lose words, and I can't come up with a simple word. I can't remember a phone number, so forget that."

Simpson's family announced on Thursday that the former NFL player, who was acquitted of killing his former wife and her friend Ron Goldman, passed away at the age of 76.